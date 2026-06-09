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WKN: A0NC7B | ISIN: US92826C8394 | Ticker-Symbol: 3V64
Tradegate
09.06.26 | 12:51
276,80 Euro
-0,18 % -0,50
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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Wirex Joins Visa Agentic Ready Programme to Enable AI-Driven Payments

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global stablecoin infrastructure provider, today announced it has joined the Visa Agentic Ready programme as an issuer, supporting the development of secure, scalable agent-initiated payments as part of the next generation of digital commerce in the UK.

Through the programme, Wirex will work with Visa and ecosystem partners to test and validate how AI-driven agents can initiate and complete transactions on behalf of consumers, while maintaining the security, control and trust that underpin digital payments.

Participation will focus on exploring how these payments operate in real-world environments in the UK, helping ensure they are reliable, secure and aligned with evolving consumer expectations around convenience and control. Initial areas of focus include Software as a Service, marketing spend optimisation, and corporate procurement automation.

This builds on Wirex's continued mission to be at the forefront of the emerging agentic economy, helping explore how AI can enable more seamless and intuitive ways for customers to manage and make payments. A key priority will be ensuring customers remain in control, with clear consent and visibility at each step.

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder and CEO of Wirex, said: "Agentic interactions will define the next phase of commerce, and we're already seeing real use-cases emerge across our growing business client base. Together with Visa, we want to introduce a trusted model for payments to lead this shift, delegating financial actions to software whilst operating within Visa's global payment networks and Wirex's decade-long track record of compliance."

By joining the Visa Agentic Ready programme, Wirex is contributing to the development of new payment experiences that aim to make commerce more intelligent, secure and responsive to customer needs.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex is a global onchain financial services platform building the world's most advanced stablecoin infrastructure for the onchain era. Trusted by over 8 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed $20 billion+ in transactions across 130 countries, and is the only crypto-enabled platform with Visa and Mastercard principal membership.

Wirex's unified ecosystem includes Wirex One, Wirex BaaS, Wirex Business, Wirex Private, and Wirex Agents. For consumers, Wirex provides payment cards and banking features designed for everyday spending. For businesses, Wirex offers an end-to-end financial stack through a single Banking-as-a-Service API, enabling digital platforms to launch compliant, stablecoin-powered financial services, including stablecoin-based accounts, cards, payments, and yield.

Built on over a decade long track record of regulatory compliance, enterprise grade security and onchain innovation, Wirex is creating a financial system where money moves globally, instantly and without friction. The company aims to give consumers and businesses true ownership, privacy by architecture, and access to the next generation of global payments and settlement.

| wirexapp.com |

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wirex-joins-visa-agentic-ready-programme-to-enable-ai-driven-payments-302795088.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.