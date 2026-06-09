Newmark Group, Inc.: Newmark Secures £325 Million Financing for 30 Fenchurch Street on Behalf of Brookfield

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces that the Company has arranged a £325 million loan to refinance 30 Fenchurch Street on behalf of private real estate funds managed by Brookfield. Head of Debt and Structured Finance, Europe Matthew Featherstone, Vice President Matthew Kang and Associates Tushar Gupta and Stevan Spasenovic arranged the financing. OCBC and Mashreq provided the funding.

30 Fenchurch Street is a prime Central London office building. The iconic asset spans 544,883 square feet, is fully occupied and serves as a global hub for insurance, finance, legal and media occupiers. Since acquiring the property in 2021, Brookfield has undertaken targeted investment focused on improving the buildings sustainability credentials and energy efficiency, including works transitioning the building away from fossil fuel use.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.4 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 185 offices with more than 9,600 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form.

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