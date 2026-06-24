Newmark Group, Inc.: Newmark's Consulting Services Adds Veteran Advisor Munish Viralam to Lead its Real Estate Strategy & Consulting Group

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations and other owners and occupiers, announces the hiring of Munish Viralam as Executive Vice Chairman to lead its Real Estate Strategy & Consulting Group. The practice will work alongside Newmark's advisors to support clients navigating commercial real estate transactions and strategic decisions, including financial analysis, market assessments, operational considerations, lease negotiations and structuring.

Based in New York, Viralam leads the group that combines Newmark's New York Consulting and Financial Services teams, including Jason Perla and Romel Cañete. The practice serves as a centralized resource supporting Newmark's brokerage teams, and complements Newmark's broader real estate advisory capabilities. The Real Estate Strategy & Consulting Group brings high-level market knowledge and a detailed, analytical approach to optimize opportunities for clients across large and multi-market transactions.

"The most successful real estate outcomes are driven by thoughtful planning long before a transaction is finalized," said Barry Gosin, Chief Executive Officer of Newmark. "As clients seek guidance in consequential real estate decisions, Newmark continues to prioritize investment in capabilities across leasing, consulting and capital markets to best support our clients."

Viralam specializes in designing comprehensive strategies to address complex occupancy requirements while overseeing the research, structure and negotiation of transactions. Over nearly two decades, he has advised major corporate tenants across a broad range of real estate initiatives.

"Munish brings a unique combination of execution expertise, strategic thinking and collaborative leadership," said Sean Moynihan, Executive Vice President, Regional Managing Director and Tri-State Market Leader at Newmark. "His team will serve as a force multiplier for our brokerage professionals, helping connect insights, best practices and negotiation strategies across assignments and markets."

Viralam joins Newmark from CBRE, where he was twice named the Consulting Group's Professional of the Year.

"Newmark's entrepreneurial culture and willingness to collaborate across specialties is incredibly compelling," said Viralam. "Establishing a centralized, strategic framework within the industry's fastest-growing CRE firm is an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to scaling Newmark's consulting capacities to optimize offerings to our clients and achieve even stronger outcomes."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of more than $3.4 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from over 185 offices with more than 9,600 professionals across four continents. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

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