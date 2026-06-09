Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its field team has been mobilized to Bullion's flagship and 100% owned Terragold Project, located approximately 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre, Québec, within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The field program marks the commencement of preparations for Bullion's upcoming validation drilling campaign, scheduled to begin later this month. Activities will include harvesting vegetation, stripping and exposing the Terragold showing, collecting geological and structural information, locating and surveying historical drill hole collars, finalizing the selection of drill targets, preparing drill pads, and completing other field activities necessary to support drilling operations.

Simon Britt, president and CEO of Bullion, commented: ""Mobilizing our field team marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Terragold Project. Despite widespread historical gold mineralization and drilling that outlined a mineralized system extending over more than two kilometres, the project has seen very limited exploration activity since 1984. Following more than 40 years of inactivity, our recent compilation of historical data and completion of a comprehensive 3D geological model have provided a better understanding of the system and identified several high-priority targets. The upcoming validation drilling program is designed not only to confirm historical high-grade gold intersections, but also to evaluate the full geochemical signature of the mineralized system, including elements associated with the quartz-feldspar porphyry and surrounding alteration zones that were not systematically analyzed during historical exploration programs. We believe Terragold represents a compelling underexplored opportunity within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and look forward to advancing the project using modern exploration techniques."

About the Terragold Project

The Terragold project (38 claims - 2,058 ha) is located approximately 12 km south of the municipality of Senneterre in Abitibi (Québec, Canada) within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The main gold showing, known since the early 1960s, has been intersected by drilling over a cumulative strike length exceeding 2 kilometres to a depth of approximately 250 meters and has seen very limited exploration activity since 1984. The gold mineralized corridor, associated with a quartz-feldspar porphyry system, remains open in all directions. The potential of the system is supported by a historical 237 kg bulk sample grading 3.64 g/t Au, demonstrating mineralization outcropping at surface.

Upsize to proposed private placement

Further to its news release issued on June 2, 2026, the Company is also pleased to announce that, due to strong investor interest, the maximum gross proceeds of its private placement of Units of the Company has been increased from $1.5M to up to $2.0M, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The other terms of the Offering remain the same.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Suzie Tremblay, a member in good standing of the Ordre des géologues du Québec (OGQ No. 10664), who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All geoscientific activities related to the Terragold project are carried out under the supervision of Ms. Suzie Tremblay, Vice President of Explo-Logik.

About Bullion Gold Resources Corp.

Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) is a Québec-focused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and polymetallic projects located in some of the province's most prospective mining districts. The Company's strategy is centered on creating shareholder value through discovery success by applying modern geological interpretation, disciplined exploration practices and strategic partnerships.

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Terragold (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag), and Bodo (Cu, Zn, Au, Ag) projects. The Bousquet (Au) project is under option to Olympio Metals (ASX: OLY).

A new corporate website is currently under construction and is expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Corporation 's ability to predict or control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address future events, developments or performance that Bullion expects to occur are forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300511

Source: Bullion Gold Resources Corp.