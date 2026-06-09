Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Secures Additional Government Contract for the Supply of Smallpox/Mpox Vaccine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 9, 2026 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced the award of a government contract valued over DKK 700 million to supply its MVA-BN smallpox/mpox vaccine to an undisclosed country in 2026 and 2027.

Paul Chaplin, President & CEO of Bavarian Nordic, said: "We are pleased to expand our commitment to supporting governments in their efforts to protect populations against mpox and smallpox. MVA-BN remains a critical tool for both outbreak response and long-term stockpiling. Ensuring reliable access to medical countermeasures requires sustained investment in preparedness, strategic stockpiles and manufacturing capabilities that can be mobilized when needed. Through continued regulatory expansion and manufacturing scale-up, Bavarian Nordic is helping to strengthen public health resilience and readiness for future health threats."

While deliveries under this contract will start in 2026, the majority of the revenue will be recognized in 2027. Bavarian Nordic has now secured contracts in the Public Preparedness business in 2026 of approximately DKK 2,200 million, an increase of approximately DKK 200 million compared to the level previously announced. For the full year 2026, the Company still anticipates revenue from Public Preparedness to reach DKK 2,300 - 2,500 million. The overall guidance for 2026 remains unchanged at revenue of DKK 5,500 - 5,700 million and an EBITDA margin of approximately 28%.

About the smallpox/mpox vaccine

MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic is the only non-replicating mpox vaccine approved in the U.S., Switzerland, Singapore and Mexico (marketed as JYNNEOS), Canada (marketed as IMVAMUNE), and the EU/EAA and United Kingdom (marketed as IMVANEX). Originally developed as a smallpox vaccine in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure the supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines, MVA-BN has been indicated for use in the general population in individuals considered at risk for smallpox or mpox infection.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contact investors:

Europe: Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ahjo@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel. +45 33 26 83 83

US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Affairs, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03

Company Announcement no. 28 / 2026

This announcement contains publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment