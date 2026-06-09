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WKN: A2PGSF | ISIN: US2505651081 | Ticker-Symbol: D9W
München
09.06.26 | 10:28
7,850 Euro
+5,37 % +0,400
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESIGNER BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESIGNER BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8006,95014:27
6,8006,95014:27
PR Newswire
09.06.2026 12:45 Uhr
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Designer Brands Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Strong momentum continued with first quarter net sales growth meeting and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") exceeding expectations

Gross margin expansion of 240 basis points

Anticipates full year 2026 EPS trending toward the high end of guidance range

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended May 2, 2026.

"Our strong start to the year was underscored by double-digit sales growth in our Brand Portfolio segment and encouraging stabilization in our Retail segment," said Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to top-line strength, we delivered meaningful profitability gains, with gross margin expanding 240 basis points, reflecting the structural improvements we have made across inventory management, pricing discipline, sourcing, and channel profitability."

Howe continued, "Following our encouraging start to the year, we believe in our ability to achieve the high end of our fiscal 2026 EPS guidance range, even amidst ongoing uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment. We believe our strategic actions will continue to strengthen our foundation of the business and position us well for long-term profitable growth."

First Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the first quarter of 2025)

  • Net sales increased 1.4% to $696.4 million.
  • Total comparable sales decreased by 1.1%.
  • Gross profit increased to $315.3 million versus $294.5 million last year, and gross margin was 45.3% compared to 42.9% last year.
  • Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $1.2 million, or diluted EPS of $0.02.
  • Adjusted net income was $3.8 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.07.

Liquidity

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $50.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026, compared to $46.0 million at the end of the same period last year, with $138.5 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled $475.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026 compared to $522.9 million at the end of the same period last year.
  • The Company ended the first quarter of 2026 with inventories of $586.6 million compared to $623.6 million at the end of the same period last year.

Store Count

(square footage in thousands)

May 2, 2026


May 3, 2025


Number of
Stores


Square
Footage


Number of
Stores


Square
Footage

DSW stores

518


10,150


520


10,237

The Shoe Co. stores

118


599


121


620

Rubino stores

27


140


28


149

Total number of stores

663


10,889


669


11,006

2026 Financial Outlook

The Company is reaffirming the following guidance for the full year 2026:

Metric


2026 Guidance

Designer Brands Change in Net Sales


Down 1% to Up 1%

Diluted Earnings per Share


$0.28 - $0.38

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company is hosting a conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 1-888-317-6003, or the international dial-in, 1-412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 6930887 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link, as well as through the Company's investor website at investors.designerbrands.com:

https://app.webinar.net/704rZBvZkGJ

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available on the Company's investor website until June 23, 2026. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers:

North America: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 7496602

Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the Company's investor website; investors should consult the website to access this information.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of being shoe obsessed. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Topo Athletic, Keds, Vince Camuto, Kelly & Katie, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Crown Vintage and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and over 660 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across women's, men's, and kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label products for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world and the footwear industry. By leading with our corporate values of We Belong and We Do What's Right, Designer Brands supports the global community and the health of the planet by donating more than thirteen million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertain general economic and financial conditions, including economic volatility and potential downturn or recession, supply chain disruptions, new or increased tariffs and other barriers to trade, tariff refunds, fluctuating interest rates, unemployment rates and inflationary pressures, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending, as well as our ability to plan for and respond to the impact of these conditions; our ability to anticipate and respond to rapidly changing consumer preferences, seasonality, customer expectations, and fashion trends; the impact on our consumer traffic and demand, our business operations, and the operations of our suppliers, as we experience unseasonable weather, climate change evolves, and the frequency and severity of weather events increases; our ability to execute our business strategies, including growing our Brand Portfolio segment, enhancing in-store and digital shopping experiences, integrating previously acquired businesses and brands, and meeting consumer demands; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our suppliers, vendors, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and stores, and payment processing services whether as a result of reliance on third-party providers or otherwise; our reliance on third parties to provide customer payment processing services; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information technology ("IT") systems, or those of our vendors; risks related to the implementation of new or updated IT systems, including the use of artificial intelligence tools; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our reliance on our reward programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; our ability to successfully integrate new hires or changes in leadership and retain our existing management team, and to continue to attract qualified new personnel; risks related to restrictions imposed by our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, as amended, and our senior secured term loan credit agreement, as amended, that could limit our ability to fund our operations; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, shopping platforms, and customer service; risks related to our international operations and our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise; our ability to comply with laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026 or our other reports made or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)


Net Sales


Three months ended



(dollars in thousands)

May 2, 2026


May 3, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%

Segment net sales:












Retail

$ 626,684


84.5 %


$ 627,145


86.7 %


$ (461)


(0.1) %

Brand Portfolio

114,518


15.5


95,898


13.3


18,620


19.4 %

Total segment net sales

741,202


100.0 %


723,043


100.0 %


18,159


2.5 %

Elimination of intersegment net sales

(44,852)




(36,134)




(8,718)


24.1 %

Consolidated net sales

$ 696,350




$ 686,909




$ 9,441


1.4 %

Comparable Sales


Three months ended


May 2, 2026


May 3, 2025

Change in comparable sales:




Retail segment

(1.2) %


(7.5) %

Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel

3.0 %


(27.0) %

Total

(1.1) %


(7.8) %

Gross Profit


Three months ended



(dollars in thousands)

May 2, 2026


May 3, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment gross profit:














Retail

$ 284,296


45.4 %


$ 268,200


42.8 %


$ 16,096


6.0 %


260

Brand Portfolio

38,877


33.9 %


26,026


27.1 %


12,851


49.4 %


680

Total segment gross profit

323,173


43.6 %


294,226


40.7 %


28,947


9.8 %


290

Net recognition (elimination) of
intersegment gross profit

(7,855)




255




(8,110)





Consolidated gross profit

$ 315,318


45.3 %


$ 294,481


42.9 %


$ 20,837


7.1 %


240

Intersegment Recognition and Elimination Activity


Three months ended

(in thousands)

May 2, 2026


May 3, 2025

Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:




Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

$ (44,852)


$ (36,134)

Cost of sales:




Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment

28,003


25,814

Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased
that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period

8,994


10,575


$ (7,855)


$ 255

Operating Profit


Three months ended







(dollars in thousands)

May 2, 2026


May 3, 2025


Change


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


% of
Segment
Net Sales


Amount


%


Basis
Points

Segment operating profit:














Retail

$ 51,278


8.2 %


$ 39,973


6.4 %


$ 11,305


28.3 %


180

Brand Portfolio

15,423


13.5 %


1,946


2.0 %


13,477


692.5 %


1,150

Total segment operating profit

66,701


9.0 %


41,919


5.8 %


24,782


59.1 %


320

Corporate/eliminations

(47,831)




(49,826)




1,995


(4.0) %



Consolidated operating profit
(loss)

$ 18,870


2.7 %


$ (7,907)


(1.2) %


$ 26,777


NM


NM

Immaterial Restatements of Prior Period Financial Results

During the first quarter of 2026, we identified that our previously acquired Topo business was utilizing incorrect duty rates applied to many of our Topo branded products imported into the U.S., both before and after the acquisition date. While the prior period amounts have been restated, as detailed below for comparability, the impact of the corrections in periods prior to the first quarter of 2026 are not material to the consolidated financial statements in any of the impacted periods. For additional information, refer to Notes 1 and 12 to our Form 10-Q for the period ended May 2, 2026.


(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended May 3, 2025


Previously Reported

% of Net
Sales

Adjustments

As Adjusted

% of Net
Sales

Consolidated:






Net sales

$ 686,909

100.0 %

$ -

$ 686,909

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(391,783)

(57.0)

(645)

(392,428)

(57.1)

Gross profit

$ 295,126

43.0 %

$ (645)

$ 294,481

42.9 %

Operating loss

$ (7,262)

(1.1) %

$ (645)

$ (7,907)

(1.2) %

Net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ (17,424)


$ (392)

$ (17,816)


Diluted loss per share

$ (0.36)


$ (0.01)

$ (0.37)


Brand Portfolio segment:






Net sales

$ 95,898

100.0 %

$ -

$ 95,898

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(69,227)

(72.2)

(645)

(69,872)

(72.9)

Gross profit

$ 26,671

27.8 %

$ (645)

$ 26,026

27.1 %

Operating profit

$ 2,591

2.7 %

$ (645)

$ 1,946

2.0 %


(in thousands, except per share
amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended August 2, 2025


Six months ended August 2, 2025


Previously
Reported

% of Net
Sales

Adjustments

As
Adjusted

% of Net
Sales


Previously
Reported

% of Net
Sales

Adjustments

As
Adjusted

% of Net
Sales

Consolidated:












Net sales

$ 739,762

100.0 %

$ -

$ 739,762

100.0 %


$ 1,426,671

100.0 %

$ -

$ 1,426,671

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(416,829)

(56.3)

(440)

(417,269)

(56.4)


(808,612)

(56.7)

(1,085)

(809,697)

(56.8)

Gross profit

$ 322,933

43.7 %

$ (440)

$ 322,493

43.6 %


$ 618,059

43.3 %

$ (1,085)

$ 616,974

43.2 %

Operating income

$ 26,583

3.6 %

$ (440)

$ 26,143

3.5 %


$ 19,321

1.4 %

$ (1,085)

$ 18,236

1.3 %

Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ 10,827


$ (292)

$ 10,535



$ (6,597)


$ (684)

$ (7,281)


Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.22


$ (0.01)

$ 0.21



$ (0.14)


$ (0.01)

$ (0.15)


Brand Portfolio segment:












Net sales

$ 73,157

100.0 %

$ -

$ 73,157

100.0 %


$ 169,055

100.0 %

$ -

$ 169,055

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(54,649)

(74.7)

(440)

(55,089)

(75.3)


(123,876)

(73.3)

(1,085)

(124,961)

(73.9)

Gross profit

$ 18,508

25.3 %

$ (440)

$ 18,068

24.7 %


$ 45,179

26.7 %

$ (1,085)

$ 44,094

26.1 %

Operating loss

$ (3,606)

(4.9) %

$ (440)

$ (4,046)

(5.5) %


$ (1,015)

(0.6) %

$ (1,085)

$ (2,100)

(1.2) %



(in thousands, except per share
amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended November 1, 2025


Nine months ended November 1, 2025


Previously
Reported

% of Net
Sales

Adjustments

As
Adjusted

% of Net
Sales


Previously
Reported

% of Net
Sales

Adjustments

As
Adjusted

% of Net
Sales

Consolidated:












Net sales

$ 752,411

100.0 %

$ -

$ 752,411

100.0 %


$ 2,179,082

100.0 %

$ -

$ 2,179,082

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(412,792)

(54.9)

(359)

(413,151)

(54.9)


(1,221,404)

(56.1)

(1,444)

(1,222,848)

(56.1)

Gross profit

$ 339,619

45.1 %

$ (359)

$ 339,260

45.1 %


$ 957,678

43.9 %

$ (1,444)

$ 956,234

43.9 %

Operating income

$ 42,663

5.7 %

$ (359)

$ 42,304

5.6 %


$ 61,984

2.8 %

$ (1,444)

$ 60,540

2.8 %

Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ 18,215


$ 991

$ 19,206



$ 11,618


$ 307

$ 11,925


Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.35


$ 0.02

$ 0.37



$ 0.23


$ 0.01

$ 0.24


Brand Portfolio segment:












Net sales

$ 101,923

100.0 %

$ -

$ 101,923

100.0 %


$ 270,978

100.0 %

$ -

$ 270,978

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(72,955)

(71.6)

(359)

(73,314)

(71.9)


(196,831)

(72.6)

(1,444)

(198,275)

(73.2)

Gross profit

$ 28,968

28.4 %

$ (359)

$ 28,609

28.1 %


$ 74,147

27.4 %

$ (1,444)

$ 72,703

26.8 %

Operating income

$ 8,256

8.1 %

$ (359)

$ 7,897

7.7 %


$ 7,241

2.7 %

$ (1,444)

$ 5,797

2.1 %



(in thousands, except per share
amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended January 31, 2026


Twelve months ended January 31, 2026


Previously
Reported

% of Net
Sales

Adjustments

As
Adjusted

% of Net
Sales


Previously
Reported

% of Net
Sales

Adjustments

As
Adjusted

% of Net
Sales

Consolidated:












Net sales

$ 713,589

100.0 %

$ -

$ 713,589

100.0 %


$ 2,892,671

100.0 %

$ -

$ 2,892,671

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(410,877)

(57.6)

(630)

(411,507)

(57.7)


(1,632,281)

(56.4)

(2,074)

(1,634,355)

(56.5)

Gross profit

$ 302,712

42.4 %

$ (630)

$ 302,082

42.3 %


$ 1,260,390

43.6 %

$ (2,074)

$ 1,258,316

43.5 %

Operating income (loss)

$ (14,220)

(2.0) %

$ (630)

$ (14,850)

(2.1) %


$ 47,764

1.7 %

$ (2,074)

$ 45,690

1.6 %

Net loss attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ (19,992)


$ 273

$ (19,719)



$ (8,374)


$ 580

$ (7,794)


Diluted loss per share

$ (0.40)


$ -

$ (0.40)



$ (0.17)


$ 0.01

$ (0.16)


Brand Portfolio segment:












Net sales

$ 91,883

100.0 %

$ -

$ 91,883

100.0 %


$ 362,861

100.0 %

$ -

$ 362,861

100.0 %

Cost of sales

(63,239)

(68.8)

(630)

(63,869)

(69.5)


(260,070)

(71.7)

(2,074)

(262,144)

(72.2)

Gross profit

$ 28,644

31.2 %

$ (630)

$ 28,014

30.5 %


$ 102,791

28.3 %

$ (2,074)

$ 100,717

27.8 %

Operating income

$ 3,667

4.0 %

$ (630)

$ 3,037

3.3 %


$ 10,908

3.0 %

$ (2,074)

$ 8,834

2.4 %

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


May 2, 2026


May 3, 2025

Net sales

$ 696,350


$ 686,909

Cost of sales

(381,032)


(392,428)

Gross profit

315,318


294,481

Operating expenses

(299,209)


(301,862)

Income from equity investments

2,761


2,427

Impairment charges

-


(2,953)

Operating profit (loss)

18,870


(7,907)

Interest expense, net

(10,125)


(11,971)

Non-operating income (expenses), net

(5)


8

Income (loss) before income taxes and loss from equity investment

8,740


(19,870)

Income tax benefit (provision)

(4,805)


2,189

Loss from equity investment

(481)


-

Net income (loss)

3,454


(17,681)

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

(2,295)


(135)

Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ 1,159


$ (17,816)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ 0.02


$ (0.37)

Weighted average diluted shares

55,920


48,243

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



May 2, 2026


January 31, 2026


May 3, 2025

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$ 50,104


$ 50,871


$ 46,025

Receivables, net

77,725


61,716


57,941

Inventories

586,635


563,547


623,584

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

49,703


34,286


47,975

Total current assets

764,167


710,420


775,525

Property and equipment, net

209,164


213,291


230,559

Operating lease assets

673,681


675,648


719,749

Goodwill

130,830


130,837


130,714

Intangible assets, net

80,734


81,242


85,062

Deferred tax assets

34,693


35,882


50,801

Equity investments

56,733


56,260


54,862

Other assets

48,194


46,325


46,046

Total assets

$ 1,998,196


$ 1,949,905


$ 2,093,318

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING
INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$ 236,278


$ 236,195


$ 261,787

Accrued expenses

202,398


178,430


187,808

Current maturities of long-term debt

6,750


6,750


6,750

Current operating lease liabilities

158,034


175,515


158,171

Total current liabilities

603,460


596,890


614,516

Long-term debt

468,521


428,206


516,192

Non-current operating lease liabilities

593,156


596,587


650,438

Other non-current liabilities

48,562


46,606


46,478

Total liabilities

1,713,699


1,668,289


1,827,624

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

3,571


1,616


2,212

Total shareholders' equity

280,926


280,000


263,482

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and
shareholders' equity

$ 1,998,196


$ 1,949,905


$ 2,093,318

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


May 2, 2026


May 3, 2025

Operating expenses

$ (299,209)


$ (301,862)

Non-GAAP adjustments-




Restructuring and integration costs

508


3,875

Total non-GAAP adjustments

508


3,875

Adjusted operating expenses

$ (298,701)


$ (297,987)

Operating profit (loss)

$ 18,870


$ (7,907)

Non-GAAP adjustments:




Restructuring and integration costs

508


3,875

Impairment charges

-


2,953

Total non-GAAP adjustments

508


6,828

Adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 19,378


$ (1,079)

Net income (loss) attributable to Designer Brands Inc.

$ 1,159


$ (17,816)

Non-GAAP adjustments:




Restructuring and integration costs

508


3,875

Impairment charges

-


2,953

Interest expense on under-reported import duties

159


103

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

5


(8)

Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect

672


6,923

Tax effect of adjustments and changes in valuation allowance

(320)


(2,192)

Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax

352


4,731

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

2,295


135

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 3,806


$ (12,950)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.02


$ (0.37)

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.07


$ (0.27)

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (2) impairment charges; (3) interest expense on under-reported import duties; (4) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (5) the net tax impact of such items and changes in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (6) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the Retail segment. Comparable sales in Canada exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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