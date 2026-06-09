New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) ("MiMedia", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a global Distribution Agreement (the "Agreement") with Shenzhen Doke Electronic Company ("Doke"), the parent company and manufacturer of two leading smartphone brands - Blackview and Oscal.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Shenzhen Doke Electronic Company makes high quality smartphones, rugged devices, tablets, wearables, and audio products, with the mission that high-quality technology doesn't need to cost a fortune. Doke's devices are distributed worldwide via online sales and through partnerships with telecom carriers and retailers.

Doke's primary smartphone brand, Blackview, is a technology brand originally known for rugged phones built for outdoor adventures and demanding environments. Over the past 12 years, Doke expanded Blackview's portfolio to include rugged smartphones, mainstream smartphones, rugged tablets, tablets, mini-PCs, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches, smart locks, and a wide range of other smart devices. Blackview operates a 30,000-square-meter factory in China and places strong emphasis on quality and service. In recent years, Blackview has maintained steady annual growth, serving customers in more than 15 countries, including Russia, France, USA, Germany, Iraq, Israel and South Africa.

The more recently launched brand (2022), Oscal, is a core sub-brand of Blackview. Innovation-driven, Oscal aims to build a seamless bridge between people and the digital world, focusing on outdoor-ready smart technology for global users including rugged smartphones, tablets, wearables, and portable power stations.

Under the terms of the Agreement, MiMedia will integrate its platform onto Blackview and Oscal devices, including rugged smartphones, smartphones, rugged tablets, smart tablets, mini-PCs, and laptops. As an industry leader for over a decade, Doke manufactures millions of high-quality smartphones per year. MiMedia's next generation consumer cloud platform can provide the Company's newest partner Doke with a unique churn-reducing product, immediate market differentiation and multiple high-margin and recurring revenue streams.

MiMedia CEO, Chris Giordano, stated: "We are excited to be partnering with Doke and integrate onto their deeply respected and widely distributed smartphone brands - Blackview and Oscal. Doke smartphones are of the highest quality and have always been well received by consumers. It is a special privilege for MiMedia to be an important part of their consumer experience as well as an exciting business opportunity for both parties. This partnership considerably expands MiMedia's country and language reach and provides a platform for excellent revenue growth. Both sides are working now for MiMedia to be integrated on smartphones slated for near-term shipment."

Mr. Giordano continued, "More broadly, this newly signed partnership reflects the strength of our expanding business development pipeline all over the world. OEMs, Telcos and Electronic Retailers are showing high interest in generating new, recurring and high-margin revenue streams through strategic, value-added digital services like consumer cloud. We are excited about this demand and expect to bring more partners into the portfolio. Any new partnership like this one with Doke adds to the trajectory of devices expected for this year and the potential for growth in recurring revenue and cash flow. We expect for our pipeline to expand further, as shipments happening in the market today with existing partners start to generate revenue, high ARPU and cash flow for our partners and MiMedia."

About Doke: Shenzhen Doke Electronic Co., Ltd. is the parent manufacturer behind the Blackview and Oscal consumer electronics brands, operating since 2013 out of Shenzhen/Heyuan, China. In 2019, DOKE established its own manufactory in Shenzhen, with a 10,000-square-meter workshop, 500 skilled workers, and 7 production lines. In 2022, DOKE expanded the factory to 60,000 square meters in Heyuan. The product portfolio includes smartphones, rugged phones, tablets, rugged tablets, Mini PCs, smart watches, and TWS earphones.

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the number of devices manufactured by this new OEM partner upon which MiMedia's platform will be integrated. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of MiMedia. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting MiMedia, including risks regarding the ability of the new OEM partner to manufacture, ship and sell the anticipated number of devices with MiMedia's platform integrated as the embedded media gallery and the risk that any such manufacture, shipment and sale may be suspended or delayed due to supply chain disruptions, manufacturing and shipping delays or general economic, business and political conditions impacting new partner's business, such as changes in tariffs or financial markets. The Company is highly dependent on the ability of its distribution partners, including our new partner, to deploy devices and any delay or failure of a distribution partner to deploy devices in the numbers agreed to and within a reasonable time-period could have a material adverse impact on the Company. Additional risk factors are also set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other filings available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+) under the MiMedia's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although MiMedia has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information.

NEITHER THE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: MiMedia Holdings Inc.