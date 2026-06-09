Highlights

Signed an agreement with a U.S.-based prescription telehealth and infrastructure partner to support compliant prescribing, fulfillment, and delivery of the Company's peptide products

Builds on the Company's recently announced 503A compounding agreement, under which all peptides -including BPC-157- are to be 100% compounded in the United States

Partner platform is trusted by more than 100 telehealth brands and is designed to align with U.S. legal, HIPAA, and pharmacy regulations

Connects licensed provider networks across all 50 U.S. states with prescription and pharmacy fulfillment workflows

Supports a compliant, nationwide U.S. infrastructure for prescription-based peptide access ahead of anticipated U.S. regulatory developments

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that it has signed an agreement with a U.S.-based prescription telehealth and infrastructure partner (the "Partner") to support compliant prescribing, fulfillment, and delivery of the Company's peptide products.

This news follows the Company's recently announced compounding agreement with a U.S.-based 503A sterile compounding pharmacy, under which all of the Company's peptides - including BPC-157 - are to be 100% compounded in the United States (see news release dated June 2, 2026). Today's announcement builds on that foundation by adding the prescription and telehealth infrastructure that connects licensed prescribers, patients, and pharmacy fulfillment within a single compliant pathway.

The Partner operates a telehealth platform that is trusted by more than 100 telehealth brands and connects licensed provider networks across all 50 U.S. states with prescription workflows and pharmacy fulfillment. The platform is designed to align with U.S. legal, HIPAA, and pharmacy regulations.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"We have secured 100% U.S. compounding for our peptides, and this agreement adds the prescription and telehealth infrastructure to deliver them effectively. Together, these two pieces position the Company to pursue compliant, prescription-based access to our products, subject to applicable regulatory developments. We are putting this infrastructure in place ahead of the PCAC's review of BPC-157, the Company is ready to move as regulatory clarity develops."

As previously disclosed, the FDA has referred several peptides -including BPC-157- to the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC), which is scheduled to review these substances at a public meeting on July 23, 2026.

With its U.S.-based 503A compounding agreement and prescription and telehealth infrastructure now in place, the Company has built out a pathway for prescription-based peptide access in advance of the review.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's anticipated pathway for compliant prescription-based access to its peptide products in the United States; the anticipated outcome and timing of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) review of BPC-157, currently scheduled for July 23, 2026; the anticipated functionality, scalability, and regulatory compliance of the Company's telehealth and prescription infrastructure arrangements; the anticipated commercial deployment of the Company's products through the Partner platform; the anticipated compliance of the Company's arrangements with applicable U.S. legal, HIPAA, and pharmacy regulations; and any other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and factors that management of the Company considered reasonable at the time such statements were made, including, among others: that the Company's existing contractual arrangements with its 503A compounding pharmacy partner and its telehealth and prescription infrastructure partner will be maintained and performed as contemplated; that applicable U.S. regulatory requirements regarding peptide compounding will not materially change in a manner adverse to the Company prior to or following the PCAC review; that the Company will be able to obtain and maintain all necessary licences, permits, and approvals required to carry on its business; and that general market and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to be materially different from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: changes in applicable U.S. or Canadian laws and regulations affecting the manufacture, distribution, sale, or prescription of peptide-based products; adverse outcomes of the PCAC review, including a determination that BPC-157 or other Company products are not eligible for 503A compounding; failure of the Company or its partners to maintain compliance with applicable legal, HIPAA, or pharmacy regulatory requirements; the inability of the Company to commercialize its products on the anticipated timeline or at all; competition from other market participants; general business, economic, and capital market conditions; and other risks described from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300637

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.