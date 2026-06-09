Criteo positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Retail Media Network and Monetization Platform (RMNMP), 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading RMNMP vendors.

Criteo, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Criteo, the global commerce intelligence platform, as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Retail Media Network and Monetization Platform, 2026.

Prakhar Bansal, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Criteo's leadership in the Retail Media Network & Monetization Platform market is supported by its breadth across onsite and offsite activation, audience management, inventory monetization, campaign optimization, and closed-loop measurement. The platform is particularly strong in helping retailers monetize sponsored products, onsite display, video, and offsite media while enabling advertisers to activate commerce-led audiences with strong linkage to shopper behavior and transaction outcomes. Through scalable monetization controls, predictive bidding, first-party data activation, and transaction-level attribution, Criteo enables retailers to build a mature, measurable, and performance-led retail media business."

Umang Thakur, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Criteo is well positioned in the evolving retail media landscape through its unified approach to onsite and offsite retail media activation, monetization, and measurement. By leveraging retailer first-party data, AI-driven optimization, and closed-loop attribution, the platform enables retailers and brands to improve campaign precision, audience targeting, and performance transparency. Its value proposition is particularly compelling for retailers looking to scale retail media initiatives through a more integrated and operationally connected model."

QKS Group defines Retail Media Network and Monetization Platform (RMNMP) "as a retailer's advertising platform that enables brands to reach specific audiences by activating the retailer's first-party shopper data to promote their products on the retailer's owned channels, including website, mobile apps, and physical stores, and off-site channels." Furthermore, RMNMPs enable brands and retailers to monetize the retailer's first-party data and digital assets to connect with their target audiences through each step of the customer's journey, increasing the likelihood of conversion. This platform also provides insights into customer behavior, allowing the execution of effective and data-driven advertising campaigns.

Criteo differentiates itself within the Retail Media Network & Monetization Platform market through a commerce media operating model that connects onsite and offsite activation, audience management, inventory monetization, campaign optimization, and closed-loop measurement within a unified environment. Its ability to combine retailer first-party data, commerce signals, predictive bidding, and transaction-level attribution enables retailers to move beyond media selling toward more measurable, performance-led monetization. Supported by flexible CPC and CPM models, yield controls, and access to advertiser demand, the platform helps retailers scale sponsored products, onsite display, video, and offsite media with stronger operational control. This integrated approach allows retailers and marketplaces to expand retail media programs while improving campaign consistency, performance visibility, and linkage to commerce outcomes.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Retail Media Network and Monetization Platform, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Being named a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix reflects the value of a unified retail media platform, where onsite and offsite activation, measurement, and monetization work together seamlessly. Retailers need infrastructure that helps them scale their media businesses efficiently, while giving brands the consistency, transparency, and performance they need to invest confidently across channels. We're proud this recognition highlights the strength of our AI-driven platform, closed-loop measurement, and ability to help our partners deliver stronger commerce outcomes." Said Sherry Smith, President of Retail Media at Criteo.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Criteo, visit Here.

SPARK Matrix Retail Media Network and Monetization Platform, 2026

About Criteo:

Criteo is the global commerce intelligence platform that drives performance for brands, agencies, retailers, and publishers. Built on proprietary commerce data from more than $1 trillion in annual sales and two decades of AI innovation, Criteo helps companies across the ecosystem make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes, while delivering more relevant experiences for shoppers. With thousands of clients and deep partnerships across global retail and digital commerce, Criteo provides the technology and insights businesses need to compete and grow. For more information, please visit criteo.com.

Media Contacts:

Jessica Meyers

j.meyers@criteo.com

Criteo Public Relations

Melanie Dambre

m.dambre@criteo.com

Criteo Investor Relations

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Anish

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: support@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/criteo-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-retail-media-network-and-monetization-platform-rmnmp-2026-by-qks-group-1644

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/criteo-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix--retail-media-network-and-monetization-platform-rmnmp-2026-by-qks-group-302795199.html