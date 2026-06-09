

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of War has added 188 Chinese firms, including e-commerce giant Alibaba, electric car maker BYD, telecom giant Huawei and tech giant Baidu to a list of companies with alleged links to the Chinese military.



The Department of War released an updated list of what it called 'Chinese military companies operating directly or indirectly in the United States in accordance with the statutory requirement of Section 1260H of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021.'



After investigation by the Pentagon, the Deputy Secretary of Defense determined that the firms, engaged in providing commercial services, manufacturing, producing, or exporting, and operate directly or indirectly in the United States, are designated as Chinese military companies as they are deemed as a national security risk to the United States.



These companies will not be subjected to sanctions immediately. However, the Pentagon said in a press release that the U.S. Government reserves the right to take additional actions on them, a move that risks escalating tensions in U.S.-China relations.



BYD has overtaken Tesla as the world's top electric vehicles manufacturer.



Other Chinese firms featured in the list posted on the Federal Register include China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, China Cargo Airlines Co., China Electronics Corporation, China General Nuclear Power Corporation, China SpaceSat Co., and China Telecom.



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