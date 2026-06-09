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WKN: A3D7MN | ISIN: US91822M5022 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.06.26 | 15:39
50,81 US-Dollar
+3,67 % +1,80
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEON LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEON LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 13:48 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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VEON Ltd.: VEON Appoints Serkan Ozturk as Chief of Staff & Strategy Officer

Dubai and New York, June 9, 2026 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), a global digital operator (the "Company" or "VEON"), today announces the appointment of Serkan Ozturk as Chief of Staff & Strategy Officer, effective June 9, 2026.

Serkan will join the VEON Leadership Team and report directly to the Group Chief Executive Officer. In this role, he will support the Group in translating VEON's strategic ambitions into disciplined execution, ensuring alignment across functions, and driving coordination and delivery of priority Group initiatives.

Serkan joined VEON in November 2025 as Group Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, where he has supported the Group's strategic and investment agenda.

Prior to joining VEON, Serkan most recently served as Group CIO at Dias Teknoloji. Before this, he spent 24 years at Turkcell, including 8 years as Group CIO, where he led large scale technology transformation programs and enterprise wide initiatives across the Group.

"Strengthening our leadership team reflects our continued focus on execution and delivery against our strategic priorities," said Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON Group. "Serkan brings deep experience in strategy, transformation and operational execution, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to advance our growth agenda."

Serkan Ozturk said: "I am delighted to take on this role at an important time for VEON. I look forward to supporting the execution of the Group's strategy and working closely with the leadership team to deliver impact across our markets."

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity customers and more than 228 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements," as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including in relation to VEON's strategic initiatives.

VEON media contact
pr@veon.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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