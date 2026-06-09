Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Helps Truck Reman Shops Meet TMC RP 374 Guidelines for DPF Cleaning

CleanTech laser cleaning systems offer commercial vehicle part servicers an eco-friendly, efficient method to meet DPF and DOC maintenance guidelines

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, is streamlining maintenance for the commercial trucking industry. The Company today highlighted how its automated laser cleaning solutions help fleet remanufacturing shops meet RP 374 - guidelines introduced by the Technology & Maintenance Council of the American Trucking Association that standardize the maintenance protocols of DPFs and DOCs.

While RP 374 specifically governs interior cleaning protocols, ensuring the exterior of Diesel Particulate Filters (DPFs) and Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOCs) is pristine is equally critical for successful reassembly and achieving a gas-tight seal. Over hundreds of thousands of miles on the road, these exterior housings accumulate heavy layers of grime, corrosion, and baked-on soot. By pairing advanced laser cleaning technology with automated systems, fleet remanufacturing shops can effectively address exterior prep alongside their interior compliance processes, drastically streamlining the maintenance workflow.

Today, Laser Photonics' CleanTech laser cleaning systems are already at work in some of the country's leading remanufacturing facilities, proving the commercial viability and efficiency of laser cleaning on a large scale.

"We deliver custom robotic CleanTech solutions that help fleet service shops align with strict maintenance protocols like RP 374," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "Since implementing our automated system at a large reman facility in Utah a few years ago, the client has successfully streamlined what used to be a tedious, labor-intensive process, capturing massive time and cost savings while maintaining total compliance."

Key Advantages of Laser Cleaning

Eliminates Legacy Setbacks: Replaces time-consuming processes that generate hazardous waste and risk damaging sensitive surfaces.

Protects Component Integrity: Employs a precise, non-contact laser beam that instantly vaporizes exterior contaminants without altering the underlying metal.

Eco-Friendly & Cost-Effective: Operates entirely media-free with zero chemicals or abrasives, drastically reducing disposal costs and a facility's environmental footprint.

Accelerates Throughput: Speeds up maintenance cycles to deliver faster fleet turnaround times and a superior, standardized clean optimized for inspection and reassembly.

Laser Photonics delivers comprehensive automation solutions at the convergence of robotics and laser cleaning, featuring mechanized transport and rotation specialized for cylindrical parts like DPFs and DOCs. These systems provide a complete, safe, and ready-to-deploy workflow.

For more information about our CleanTech line of laser cleaning products, please visit https://laserphotonics.com/laser-cleaning/

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential for follow-on defense engagements and opportunities arising from SOF Week 2026, the Company's ability to advance, develop, and commercialize its LSAD and related laser systems, the development of TAA-compliant and non-foreign-sourced product lines, and the Company's ability to expand into U.S. and international defense markets. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of federal government funding disruptions and shutdowns on our contracts, operations, capital-raising activities, and strategic initiatives. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-helps-truck-reman-shops-meet-tmc-rp-374-guidelines-for-1174377