The DP World Effect: How an Integrated Logistics Ecosystem Is Driving Trade Growth in the Dominican Republic

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / DP World's integrated port and logistics ecosystem in Caucedo

New Oxford Economics research highlights the role of the Port of Caucedo in strengthening connectivity, boosting exports, and positioning the Dominican Republic as a leading trade hub in the Americas

Trade growth depends on more than geography. It requires infrastructure, connectivity, and logistics networks that enable businesses to move goods efficiently and reliably across global markets.

In the Dominican Republic, those elements are converging around DP World's integrated logistics ecosystem at the Port of Caucedo.

Located near Santo Domingo, Caucedo has become one of the Caribbean's most important trade gateways, connecting the Dominican Republic to major markets across North America, Latin America, Europe, and beyond. Today, the port handles over 60% of the country's containerized trade, and serves as a critical node in regional supply chains.

Connectivity Is Becoming a Competitive Advantage

As global supply chains become more complex, connectivity is increasingly determining which economies can attract investment, expand exports, and compete internationally.

DP World's integrated model combines marine terminal operations, logistics services, warehousing, customs capabilities, and multimodal transportation solutions into a single ecosystem. This approach helps businesses reduce friction across supply chains while improving speed, reliability, and market access.

For Dominican importers and exporters, that connectivity translates into greater resilience and fewer disruptions - advantages that have become increasingly important amid global trade volatility.

The Economic Impact Is Already Significant

According to the Oxford Economics research, DP World's operations at Caucedo supported approximately US$269 million in economic activity in 2024, while facilitating US$13.3 billion in total trade value through the port.

The research underscores the growing importance of logistics infrastructure as an economic enabler, particularly in countries seeking to strengthen their position within global supply chains.

For the Ozama Region, where the terminal is located, the port's activity contributes meaningfully to regional economic output and supports a broad network of businesses that depend on reliable trade flows.

Unlocking Future Export Growth

The long-term opportunity may be even greater.

Oxford Economics estimates that improvements in maritime connectivity associated with Caucedo could increase Dominican goods exports by 9.5% by 2035, equivalent to approximately USD 2.4 billion in additional annual exports.

These gains are expected to come from:

Improved access to international markets

Greater supply chain reliability

Increased productivity for Dominican businesses

Enhanced attractiveness for manufacturers and nearshoring investments

The findings reinforce a broader trend shaping global trade: logistics infrastructure is no longer simply a support function - it is becoming a strategic economic asset.

Building the Next Phase of Growth

DP World is continuing to invest in the Dominican Republic's future through a landmark expansion of the Port of Caucedo and its adjacent Free Trade Zone, announced in partnership with the Dominican government. The project is expected to attract billions in foreign investment and further strengthen the country's role as a manufacturing, logistics, and nearshoring hub for the Americas.

As supply chains evolve and businesses seek more resilient trade routes, integrated logistics ecosystems like Caucedo will play an increasingly important role in connecting economies to opportunity.

For the Dominican Republic, the message is clear: investments in trade infrastructure are helping create a stronger foundation for long-term economic growth.

Learn more about the DP World Effect in the Dominican Republic

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-dp-world-effect-how-an-integrated-logistics-ecosystem-is-dri-1174437