DP World Brings Smart Logistics to Life at SailGP New York

New video showcases how technology, teamwork, and global logistics power one of the world's fastest-growing sports

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2026 / When SailGP arrived in New York City this summer, fans witnessed some of the fastest racing on water. But behind every race is another high-performance operation that makes the championship possible: the global logistics network that moves teams, boats, and equipment from one venue to the next.

As Global Smart Logistics Partner of SailGP, DP World helps keep the championship moving around the globe - transporting race-critical assets and supporting infrastructure while demonstrating how technology, precision, and collaboration can drive operations on and off the water.

Watch the video to go behind the scenes at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix, where DP World hosted its inaugural Smart Series. The event brought together customers, partners, and industry leaders to explore the connections between elite sport and modern supply chains.

Inside the Smart Series

Throughout the discussions, one theme stood out: whether you're competing for a championship or managing a global supply chain, success depends on turning data into action.

Experts shared how AI, advanced analytics, and real-time dashboards are helping organizations make faster decisions, improve productivity, and continuously optimize performance. SailGP teams rely on these tools to gain competitive insights during every race, while DP World applies many of the same principles to help customers build smarter, more resilient supply chains.

The video also highlights the often-unseen effort required to stage a global sporting championship. While fans focus on the water, an enormous logistics operation works behind the scenes to ensure that every boat, container, and piece of equipment arrives safely and on schedule at each stop on the global championship calendar. That ability to orchestrate complex global movements is at the heart of what DP World delivers every day for customers around the world.

Perhaps the strongest parallel between SailGP and supply chains is teamwork. Winning on the water requires seamless coordination between sailors, engineers, data specialists, and support crews. Likewise, successful supply chains depend on countless people working together behind the scenes to keep global trade moving efficiently.

More Than a Sports Sponsorship

DP World's partnership with SailGP reflects a broader strategy of partnering with world-class sporting organizations that embody innovation, precision, and operational excellence.

In addition to SailGP, DP World is the Official Logistics Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, helping transport race-critical freight around the world, and a Worldwide Partner of the Ryder Cup, where it supports one of golf's premier global events. Across every partnership, the objective is the same: showcasing how smart logistics creates the foundation for high performance - whether on the racecourse, the golf course, or throughout global supply chains.

Watch the video above to hear directly from the leaders, customers, and innovators who joined DP World in New York to discuss the future of smart logistics - and see how the technologies shaping elite sport are transforming global supply chains.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-brings-smart-logistics-to-life-at-sailgp-new-york-1195311