Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) has announced a global network of experience centers, fortified to help channel partners define high-growth technology use and augment the skills and resources needed to bridge the gap between opportunity and implementation.

The centers, located in Alpharetta, Georgia, United States, and in Stockholm, Sweden, serve as strategic hubs for vendors, channel partners and end customers across Europe and North America and are part of Arrow's commitment to remain at the forefront of AI, cloud and security advancements.

"Our goal is to help organizations better understand how to harness the power of AI and cloud so our customers can securely and confidently use it and put it to work to address real-world challenges," said Ben Klay, president of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business in North America. "By networking our centers globally, we are able to create the same experiences and environments, regardless of location, so our channel partners can immerse themselves and their customers in a solution before investing."

Arrow's experience centers are designed to enable both vendors and channel partners to better understand the role of high-growth technologies such as AI within IT environments, including machine learning, modeling, data science, and more. Support at the experience centers is focused in three core areas:

Hybrid infrastructure creating and demonstrating multi-vendor hardware and software solutions, infused with vendor-focused capabilities, to meet the demands of organizations seeking secure, on-premise cloud and AI deployments.

Cybersecurity, risk and resilience aiding in the creation of solutions that protect critical systems, data and operations from an increasingly complex threat landscape, reduce risk and drive organizational resilience.

Services and consultancy providing training enablement, guidance and knowledge exchange to help identify potential gaps and opportunities with solution implementation.

Within the centers, Arrow channel partners can access over 100 pre-built and tested solutions or create custom solutions with support from Arrow engineers and technicians. This helps ensure proven and adaptable AI use cases are suited to each channel partner's or customer's business. Arrow channel partners who have used experience centers to demonstrate their solutions have averaged a 90 percent close rate on their proposals.

"With many organizations still in the early stages of defining their AI strategies, Arrow has made the investment in the environment, technical support and tools needed to help us unlock the potential of AI with a vendor-agnostic approach to maximize innovation and ease of solutions deployment," said Luiz Cordeiro, chief executive officer for SYSTECH, a global solutions provider and Arrow channel partner. "Our comprehensive solution encompassed compute, storage, networking, data protection and security, and Arrow did an unbelievable job with helping us create a demonstrable solution to meet our customers' needs."

Arrow's experience centers support high-growth technology areas including AI, cloud, security and multivendor solutions. More information about Arrow's experience centers can be found here.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) sources and engineers technology solutions for thousands of leading manufacturers and service providers. With global 2025 sales of $31 billion, Arrow's portfolio enables technology across major industries and markets. Learn more at arrow.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

John Hourigan

jhourigan@arrow.com