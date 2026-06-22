



TAIWAN, June 22, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - As demand for intelligent, efficient, and electrified systems continues to grow across industries, EE Power Asia 2026 will bring together leading experts, technology innovators, and industry executives for two days of discussions on the technologies shaping the future of power electronics.Now in its fourth year, the virtual conference has established itself as a platform for engineers, researchers, analysts, and business leaders to exchange insights on the technologies driving the global transition toward electrification. The event is organized by ASPENCORE, the publisher of EE Times Asia and EDN Asia, two leading technology media brands serving the electronics engineering community across the region.Held virtually on June 24-25, EE Power Asia 2026 will explore advances in power management, power semiconductors, power conversion, and system-level design that are enabling next-generation applications in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, renewable energy, industrial automation, and digital infrastructure.Under the theme "Enabling Intelligent, Efficient, and Electrified Power Systems," the conference will examine how the industry is addressing rising demands for efficiency, power density, reliability, and sustainability. Key topics include silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies, advanced packaging, thermal management, power ICs, system integration, and AI-driven power control.Day 1 will focus on Power Management and Wide-Bandgap Technologies, highlighting the growing role of advanced power solutions in AI servers, data centers, and high-performance computing. As computing platforms become increasingly power-hungry, engineers are being challenged to improve efficiency while managing thermal constraints and energy consumption. Wide-bandgap technologies such as SiC and GaN are emerging as critical enablers of higher-performance and more energy-efficient systems.The keynote for Day 1 will be delivered by Milan Rosina, PhD, Principal Analyst for Power Electronics and Battery at Yole Group, who will discuss the global outlook for power electronics and the growing adoption of SiC and GaN technologies. His keynote will examine market trends through 2031, including electrification, energy transition initiatives, data center expansion, supply-chain developments, and the increasing importance of advanced packaging technologies.A major highlight of the conference is the Spark Session, a discussion format designed to bridge technology innovation with practical engineering implementation. Unlike traditional presentations, Spark Sessions focus on real-world design challenges, technical tradeoffs, and collaborative problem-solving across the industry ecosystem.The inaugural Spark Session will feature executives from Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), including Alex Lidow, CEO, and Jason Zhang, Vice President of DC-DC Marketing and System Engineering. Titled "Powering AI Infrastructure with GaN Technology," the session will examine how gallium nitride devices are helping data centers meet the growing performance and energy requirements of AI workloads. Discussions will cover trends in DC-DC power conversion, challenges associated with increasing power densities, and the role of GaN in improving efficiency, thermal performance, scalability, and system reliability.The conference will also feature a keynote by Ang Wee Seng, Executive Director of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA), who will provide insights into the rapid evolution of data center infrastructure and explain why power semiconductors have become a foundational technology for the AI era.On Day 2, the focus shifts to Power in Mobility, examining the technologies enabling the next generation of electric and connected transportation. As vehicles become increasingly software-defined and energy-intensive, power architectures must support higher voltages, faster charging, bidirectional power flow, and enhanced system reliability.Among the featured speakers is Dr. Tejender Singh Rawat, Assistant Researcher at Hon Hai Research Institute (HHRI), who will discuss developments in wide-bandgap and ultra-wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies and provide a glimpse into ongoing research activities at HHRI.The mobility track will also include a keynote from Dr. Yossapong Laoonual, Head of the Mobility & Vehicle Technology Research Center (MOVE) at King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi and Honorary Chairman and Advisor of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand. His presentation, "Thailand EV Outlook 2026," will offer an assessment of the country's electric vehicle ecosystem, covering technology adoption, charging infrastructure, policy developments, and future growth scenarios.Across both days, attendees will gain perspectives from analysts, researchers, industry associations, and technology leaders on the market forces, engineering challenges, and emerging innovations shaping the future of power electronics.Registration for EE Power Asia 2026 is open to engineers, technology professionals, researchers, executives, and anyone interested in the rapidly evolving power electronics ecosystem.About ASPENCOREASPENCORE is the world's leading media, data, and marketing services platform for the electronics industry. Through its portfolio of trusted brands, including EE Times Asia and EDN Asia, ASPENCORE delivers technology news, market insights, technical content, and industry events that connect the global electronics engineering community.Event: EE Power Asia 2026Date: June 24-25, 2026Format: Virtual ConferenceTheme: Enabling Intelligent, Efficient, and Electrified Power SystemsMedia Contact:Celia ShihMarketing ManagerTaiwan/ASEAN Marketing and Circulation DepartmentT: +886 227591366 Ext. 103/222E: celia.shih@aspencore.comSource: Arrow ElectronicsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.