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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
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08.06.26 | 12:34
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18,82518,92017:33
18,76518,96017:33
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Seattle Mariners 50th Season Pin Series Presented by KeyBank Brings Fans Closer to the Game

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / The Seattle Mariners solid start to the 2026 season is already giving fans plenty to cheer about the partnership with KeyBank is adding even more excitement to the club's milestone 50th anniversary celebration.

This season, KeyBank is presenting sponsor of the Seattle Mariners 50th Season Pin Series, a season-long promotion that invites fans to celebrate each decade of Mariners baseball through exclusive commemorative pins. These have been a must-have for longtime supporters and collectors alike.

On Monday, June 15th, collectors can visit any of the five participating KeyBank branches to collect the KeyBank Exclusive, branch-only pin while supplies last. This special release is designed specifically for in-person visitors and not available at the stadium. The promotion offers fans an added incentive to engage with local branches while securing a key piece of the commemorative series while supplies last. Participating branches include:

  • Wedgewood

  • Overlake

  • Westlake

  • Mill Creek

  • Bonney Lake

Additional pins representing each era of Mariners history will continue to roll out throughout the season, with availability split between select home games and these participating KeyBank locations.

  • July 19 - '00s Pin Day

  • August 9 - 50 Seasons Pin Day

  • August 23 - '10s Pin Day

  • September 26 - '20s Pin Day

Fans can get their seats at Mariners.com/Tickets.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment between the Mariners and KeyBank to celebrate community, history, and fan loyalty during one of the most significant seasons in franchise history.

With the Mariners off to a promising start on the field and a lineup of fan-focused activations like the Eras Pin Series, the 2026 season is shaping up to be a memorable one across the Puget Sound region. Visit www.mariners.com/pins for more information. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/seattle-mariners-50th-season-pin-series-presented-by-keybank-brings-1174456

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.