Strategy and Diageo highlighted how a universal context layer can help enterprises reduce data complexity, speed access to trusted information, and make AI more useful across the business during a full-house Solution Provider Session at Gartner Data Analytics Summit London 2026.

In the session, "The AI Cocktail: How Diageo Mixes Data Governance and AI for Its Iconic Brands," Diageo and Strategy explored a challenge facing many modern enterprises: despite major investment in platforms such as Databricks, Snowflake and Google BigQuery, business teams still wait weeks for trusted data, work from inconsistent metrics, and struggle to turn data platform scale into business speed.

The presentation described this as the "modern data paradox". Organisations may have a mature lakehouse or warehouse architecture, but they often still face slow access, fragmented definitions and AI ambitions blocked by the absence of a shared context layer. In Diageo's case, that meant Finance, Sales and regional teams were not always working from the same numbers, while data engineering teams were spending time maintaining pipelines instead of enabling the business.

Strategy Mosaic was positioned as the missing link between the data platform and the people and tools that rely on it every day. By creating one metric definition and making it available consistently across Power BI, Qlik, Excel and AI agents, Mosaic helps reduce duplicated logic, eliminate unnecessary re-engineering and connect governed data to the tools where users already work.

The session also showed how Mosaic can deliver measurable outcomes. According to the presentation, new data products that once took around two weeks to deliver can now be fulfilled in hours, with one consistent NSV definition shared across tools and teams. The deck also cited reduced pipeline engineering effort, faster data access and compute cost savings from fewer layers and automatic caching of repeated queries. *The results cited in this release are based on Diageo's test phase with Strategy Mosaic.

For Diageo, the results are practical: new data products delivered in hours instead of weeks, Finance and Commercial teams aligned on shared metrics, and AI agents querying the same governed layer as every other analytics tool. That is what AI readiness looks like in practice, not a separate initiative, but a foundation that was already there.

"The data is not the problem. Access, speed and consistency are." (Marian David Plum, Vice President Solution Engineering International, Strategy)

That message reinforced the broader takeaway from the session: enterprises will not unlock the next wave of data and AI transformation by adding more tools, but by simplifying the stack, strengthening the foundation and helping people make better decisions faster.

"This session with Diageo showed what becomes possible when organisations stop trying to solve complexity by adding more layers." (Marian David Plum, Vice President Solution Engineering International, Strategy

"With Mosaic, trusted metrics can be defined once, governed centrally and delivered across the business and into AI with far less duplication and far more confidence." (Elod Fejér?, Head of Finance and Legal DA&I, Diageo

"What mattered most for us was not just modernising the platform, but making sure business teams could get trusted numbers quickly and consistently. That is what allows data to become useful at scale." (Elod Fejér?, Head of Finance and Legal DA&I, Diageo

As enterprises continue to invest in modern data platforms and AI capabilities, Strategy's message at Gartner Data Analytics Summit London 2026 was clear: real progress comes from trusted foundations, shared definitions and a context layer that works across tools, teams and emerging AI use cases.

About Strategy Mosaic? Strategy Mosaic is the Universal Context Layer that builds an AI-ready, trusted data foundation for the enterprise. It connects every data silo, controls business definitions centrally, and delivers trusted data across any application without the cost and complexity of traditional data warehouse architectures.

About Strategy? Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; Euro MTF: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We are a publicly traded company that has adopted Bitcoin as our primary treasury reserve asset. In addition, we provide industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. Strategy, Strategy Mosaic and other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc. in the United States and certain other countries.

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