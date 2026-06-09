NVIDIA Blackwell-based embedded GPU acceleration for rugged mission-critical systems

Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), today announces the VX33211, a high-performance 3U VPX GPU board designed to deliver advanced graphics, AI inference, sensor processing, and GPGPU acceleration in rugged embedded environments.

Powered by the NVIDIA RTX PRO 2000 Blackwell Embedded GPU, the VX33211 brings high-performance GPU acceleration into a compact 3U VPX form factor. This enables system designers to run compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, real-time image processing, and parallel computing directly at the edge within mission-critical defense and aerospace platforms.

Delivering up to 13.78 TFLOPS FP32 performance, the VX33211 features 3,328 CUDA cores, 104 Tensor Cores for AI inference and deep learning, and 26 RT Cores for real-time ray tracing. With 8 GB of GDDR7 memory and up to 384 GB/s bandwidth, the VX33211 supports high-throughput data processing for demanding applications.

Designed for rugged deployments, the conduction-cooled version complies with VITA 48 standards and is aligned with environmental aspects of VITA 47. The board operates reliably in harsh environments across an extended temperature range of -40°C to +85°C at the card edge. An air-cooled version is also available for evaluation and laboratory use.

The VX33211 is developed in accordance with SOSA-aligned OpenVPX profiles to enable interoperability and simplify system integration. This open architecture approach reduces development risk and lifecycle costs for defense programs. The board provides PCIe Gen4 connectivity via the backplane and features an IPMI controller for VITA46.11 Tier 3 support and out-of-band system management.

The VX33211 is part of Kontron's VPX portfolio and complements existing CPU boards, such as the VX307C, enabling a balanced combination of CPU and GPU performance for next-generation embedded systems. It is also integrated into the Kontron HARAKAN-F platform, extending NVIDIA Blackwell GPU acceleration across Kontron's rugged computing portfolio.

Typical applications include AI-enhanced ISR and electro-optical/infrared processing, mission computing and visualization, radar and sonar processing, electronic warfare, and embedded training and simulation.

"The VX33211 brings powerful GPU acceleration to rugged embedded VPX systems, enabling customers to process complex data and AI workloads directly at the edge. By combining high performance, open standards, and rugged design, it helps reduce integration complexity while accelerating time to deployment," said Sébastien Vitre, Product Manager, Rugged Systems at Kontron.

The VX33211 will be showcased by Kontron at Eurosatory in Paris from June 15 to 19, 2026, in Hall A, Booth E55.

Further Information:

A photograph in high resolution is provided here: https://cloud.profil-pr.com/index.php/s/fHKi5oZHPPSRNZY

For more information, please visit: https://www.kontron.com/en/products/vx33211/p301114

Follow Kontron:

Kontron on LinkedIn

News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX and TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange and employs around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260609936555/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG

Tel: +49 151 151 938 81

group-pr@kontron.com

Jan Lauer

Profil PR OHG

Public Relations

Tel: +49 531 387 33-18

kontron@profil-pr.com