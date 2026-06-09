Regulatory News:

On June 3, 2026, the General Court of the European Union found that the illegality of a request for information from the European Commission had not been established and consequently dismissed Vivendi's (Paris:VIV) action.

This ruling does not impose any sanctions on Vivendi and does not prejudge the outcome of the proceedings on the merits initiated in 2023 by the European Commission concerning the acquisition of control of the Lagardère Group.

Vivendi will lodge an appeal against this ruling before the Court of Justice of the European Union. In this respect, Vivendi recalls that on April 11, 2024, the Court of Justice had ruled in its favor against both the General Court of the European Union and the European Commission.

In any event, Vivendi intends to assert its rights and take all necessary steps to ensure that it is definitively cleared of any wrongdoing in the proceedings initiated by the European Commission.

About Vivendi

Since its creation, Vivendi has established itself as a player in content, media and entertainment, developing a portfolio of both listed and unlisted assets, each a leader in its market. Vivendi owns 100% of Gameloft, a world-renowned video game publisher that successfully develops multi-platform games for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices, and 100% of V Collection, which ambitions to become the benchmark for media and cultural luxury content in France and internationally. Vivendi's asset portfolio also includes minority stakes in leading publicly traded companies: Universal Music Group and Banijay Group in content and entertainment, and MediaForEurope and Prisa in media and telecommunications. In addition, Vivendi owns a stake in the publishing and travel retail sector with Lagardère and in publishing with Prisma Group. Leveraging its strategic and economic expertise, Vivendi anticipates global dynamics and participates in the transformations of the sectors in which the group operates, notably the digital revolution and new consumer uses of content. Vivendi relies on experienced teams to identify and support companies that create value, drive sustainable growth, and make a positive contribution to society. Corporate social responsibility (CSR), a commitment made in 2003, lies at the heart of Vivendi's strategy and guides its decisions. www.vivendi.com

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Contacts:

Vivendi