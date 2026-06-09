Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) (WKN: A417U2) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's leadership team rang the opening bell to open the market in collaboration with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") marking the Company's five year milestone on the exchange.

"This is a proud moment for our entire team at Surface Metals as well as our shareholders," said Steve Hanson, President and CEO of Surface Metals. "The Company is at an important inflection point as we advance our projects in Nevada this year. We are exciting about the months ahead and delivering on key milestones."

The opening bell ceremony can be viewed on CSE TV.

The Company recently reported that it had staked an additional 38 unpatented lode claims adjacent to its Cimarron gold project in Nye County, Nevada. The Cimarron Gold Project is located at the north end of the San Antonio Mountains in the historic San Antonio (Cimarron) Mining District, approximately eighteen miles (29 km) north of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada. It comprises 69 unpatented lode mining claims totalling approximately 1079 acres near the historic San Antonio Mine workings and immediately adjacent ground.

The San Antonio mine was active from the early 1900's to the 1940's, and the mine area was active again in the 1980's with a number of companies including Newmont and Echo Bay (acquired by Kinross).

The validated and digitized Cimarron project area database includes 234 historical drill holes totaling approximately 18,066 metres. Nearly 30% of these primarily shallow holes terminate within mineralization, underscoring the potential for expansion of a larger gold system. Significant historical intercepts include 32.01 metres grading 2.23 g/t Au and 56.39 metres grading 0.52 g/t Au and intercepts up to 60.7 g/t Au (1.77 oz/ton).

Surface Metals plans to initiate a drill program in 2026 based on new technical work completed in 2025. Surface will target high-priority gold zones identified through 3D modelling of historical drilling.

The Cimarron project is located within Nevada's prolific Walker Lane Belt, that hosts multiple large gold deposits including Bullfrog, Goldfield, Rawhide, Silicon, and many more. To the northeast, within 45 km, are the Manhattan gold deposit and the Round Mountain mine where over 15 million ounces of gold have been produced. Mineralization at Cimarron is interpreted as a shallow low sulfidation oxide gold system with strong structural control, hosted primarily in silicified and brecciated Oligocene volcanics.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Douglas Murray, P.Geo. Mr. Murray is member of Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia and an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) is a North American mineral exploration company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of gold and lithium projects in Nevada, USA. The Company's Cimarron Gold Project is located in Nye County, Nevada, in a historically productive gold district. Surface's Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project hosts an inferred resource of approximately 302,900 tonnes LCE adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak Mine. Surface Metals is also advancing a sedimentary claystone lithium project in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

For more information, please visit: www.surfacemetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at Surface's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. Surface's project location adjacent to or nearby other mineral projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on Surface's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by Surface. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Unless otherwise indicated, the market and industry data contained herein is based upon information from industry and other publications and the knowledge and experience of management. While we believe that this data is reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. We have not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this news release or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. With regard to the Cimarron Project potential quantity and grade of mineralization described is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in targets being delineated as a mineral resource. Surface Metals has not undertaken any independent verification of drill results from historical drilling not completed by Surface Metals. Surface Metals has not independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results and believes that the historical drill results may not all conform to the presently accepted industry standards and as such should not be relied upon by the reader. Surface Metals Inc. considers these historical drill results relevant as Surface Metals Inc. will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. Surface Metals Inc. also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, Surface Metal Inc.'s future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling. All technical and scientific disclosure pertaining to our mineral property interests in this news release have been reviewed by a Qualified Person, meaning an individual who is an engineer or geoscientist with at least five years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development or operation or mineral project assessment, or any combination of these; has experience relevant to the subject matter of the mineral project and the technical report; and is a member or licensee in good standing of a professional association.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300780

Source: Surface Metals Inc.