Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) (WKN: A417U2) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that members of its management team will be attending the Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery and Critical Materials Conference, taking place June 22-25, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fastmarkets conference is recognized as one of the leading global forums for the lithium and battery materials industry, bringing together producers, developers, end users, investors, analysts and government stakeholders to discuss market trends, supply chain developments, technological advancements and the evolving outlook for critical minerals essential to the energy transition.

Surface Metals' President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Hanson, will be meeting with industry participants, investors, strategic partners and other stakeholders to discuss the Company's lithium portfolio and ongoing initiatives to advance its projects in North America.

"Fastmarkets provides an important opportunity to engage directly with leaders across the global lithium industry," stated Steve Hanson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surface Metals. "As the lithium market continues to evolve, maintaining strong industry relationships and staying at the forefront of emerging trends is critical to our strategy. We look forward to sharing our progress and highlighting the potential of our Clayton Valley lithium project as we continue to advance the asset toward its next stage of development."

The Company believes that demand for domestically sourced critical minerals will continue to be supported by the global transition toward electrification, energy storage and secure supply chains. Participation in industry events such as Fastmarkets enables Surface Metals to strengthen relationships within the sector while increasing awareness of the Company's long-term growth strategy.

Investors, analysts and conference participants interested in meeting with management during the conference are encouraged to contact the Company to arrange a meeting.

About Surface Metals Inc.

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) is a North American mineral exploration company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of gold and lithium projects in Nevada, USA. The Company's Cimarron Gold Project is located in Nye County, Nevada, in a historically productive gold district. Surface's Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project hosts an inferred resource of approximately 302,900 tonnes LCE adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak Mine. Surface Metals is also advancing a sedimentary claystone lithium project in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

For more information, please visit: www.surfacemetals.com.

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at Surface's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. Surface's project location adjacent to or nearby other mineral projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on Surface's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by Surface. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Unless otherwise indicated, the market and industry data contained herein is based upon information from industry and other publications and the knowledge and experience of management. While we believe that this data is reliable, market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. We have not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this news release or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. With regard to the Cimarron Project potential quantity and grade of mineralization described is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in targets being delineated as a mineral resource. Surface Metals has not undertaken any independent verification of drill results from historical drilling not completed by Surface Metals. Surface Metals has not independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results and believes that the historical drill results may not all conform to the presently accepted industry standards and as such should not be relied upon by the reader. Surface Metals Inc. considers these historical drill results relevant as Surface Metals Inc. will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. Surface Metals Inc. also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, Surface Metal Inc.'s future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling. All technical and scientific disclosure pertaining to our mineral property interests in this news release have been reviewed by a Qualified Person, meaning an individual who is an engineer or geoscientist with at least five years of experience in mineral exploration, mine development or operation or mineral project assessment, or any combination of these; has experience relevant to the subject matter of the mineral project and the technical report; and is a member or licensee in good standing of a professional association.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301743

Source: Surface Metals Inc.