

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seed Junky Genetics, known for its cannabis genetics and intellectual property, is breaking into the European medical cannabis scene, teaming up with Green Success Group to kick off operations in Germany and the UK.



This partnership is big in Seed Junky's plan to expand internationally, blending their unique cannabis genetics with the established operational setup of Green Success Group in regulated medical cannabis environments. They're aiming to provide top-notch genetics while sticking to Seed Junky's standards for cultivation, product quality, and genetic integrity.



At first, they'll roll out three key Seed Junky strains Zebra Ztripez, Mango Fruz, and Scented Marker with more genetics set to follow down the line. The companies believe this launch positions Seed Junky to take advantage of the booming European medical cannabis market and lays the groundwork for even broader global growth.



JBeezy, the founder of Seed Junky, noted that expanding into Europe is a crucial step in their long-term growth plan and shows their commitment to partnering with organizations that value quality and compliance.



Yuval Soiref, founder of Green Success Group, pointed out that this partnership merges one of the top genetics names in the industry with a scalable infrastructure made for regulated medical cannabis markets.



Green Success Group operates in Germany, the UK, and Australia, offering services like cultivation, distribution, telemedicine, and patient access in regulated cannabis markets.



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