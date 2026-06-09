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WKN: A0RAG9 | ISIN: CA62948Q1072 | Ticker-Symbol: EFW
Frankfurt
09.06.26 | 15:25
0,230 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
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NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2026 23:02 Uhr
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NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.: NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2026.

Shareholders approved the following:

  • Election of Directors: Seven directors of the Company were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.

  • Appointment of Auditors: MNP LLP were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the next year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.

  • Employee Share Purchase Plan Resolution. The resolution to approve the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan was passed.

  • Unallocated Entitlements Resolution. The resolution to approve the Unallocated Entitlements Resolution and the unallocated entitlements issuable thereunder was passed.

  • Preferred Share Resolution. The special resolution to cancel Series 2 Preferred Shares was passed.

Further details are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated April 24, 2026, posted on the Company's website and filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

Specific voting results are as follows:

Description of Matter

# of Votes For

% of Votes For

# of Votes Withheld/ Against

% of Votes Withheld/ Against

Election of the following Directors:

Peter Mork

73,845,684

99.41%

435,058

0.59%

Charles Selby

74,205,144

99.90%

75,598

0.10%

Gerry Sheehan

73,776,904

99.32%

503,838

0.68%

Jeffrey Tilson

74,208,144

99.90%

72,598

0.10%

Thomas E. Valentine

73,806,064

99.36%

474,678

0.64%

Bruce G. Wilcox

73,776,904

99.32%

503,838

0.68%

Eugene Woychyshyn

73,776,620

99.32%

504,122

0.68%

Appointment of Auditors

78,258,850

99.83%

129,733

0.17%

Employee Share Purchase Plan Resolution

73,810,353

99.37%

470,389

0.63%

Unallocated Entitlements Resolution

73,806,353

99.36%

474,389

0.64%

Preferred Share Resolution

74,208,433

99.90%

72,309

0.10%

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary airborne SFD survey system, applied in numerous basins around the world, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to infer stress anomalies of exploration interest. The method can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify areas conducive to fluid entrapment in order to recommend areas with commercial hydrocarbon and/or geothermal potential. The SFD survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Michael Baker
Director, Business Development & Capital Markets
302, 3320 - 17th AVE SW
Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4
+1 403 206 0812
nxt_info@nxtenergy.com
www.nxtenergy.com

SOURCE: NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/nxt-energy-solutions-inc.-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-1174765

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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