Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Development Platform, announces that, further to the Company's news release dated May 27, 2026, and following the issuance of the partial revocation order granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") on May 25, 2026 (the "Partial Revocation Order"), the Company closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement consisted in the issuance of 55.2 million common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.76 million.

The proceeds of the Private Placement should allow the Company to cover urgent short-term financial obligations, including rent, audit and legal expenses, until such a time that the failure-to-file cease trade order placed on the Company's securities on May 7, 2025 (the "FFCTO") can be lifted to allow the Company to raise additional operational capital.

The Company is actively working to remedy the default that led to the FFCTO. Until the FFCTO is revoked, the Company's securities, including the common shares issued in connection with the Private Placement, will remain subject to trading restrictions and may not be traded by the public in Canada.

Each investor received a copy of the FFCTO, and the Partial Revocation Order and provided an acknowledgement to the Company that they understand that all of the Company's securities, including the common shares issued in connection with the Private Placement, will remain subject to the FFCTO until the FFCTO is fully revoked by the OSC, and that the granting of the Partial Revocation Order does not guarantee the issuance of full revocation order of the FFCTO in the future.

In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Private Placement.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet and the Company in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

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Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) the potential refiling and/or restatement of certain financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) as a result of potential material misstatements; (ii) the granting of a partial revocation order by the OSC; (iii) the granting of a full revocation order by the OSC; (iv) the completion of the previously announced private placement; and (v) the timing and outcome of the OSC's review of the Company's disclosure record, and general economic and business conditions. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300827

Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.