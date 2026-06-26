Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), announced that its previously filed amended and restated Q2-2025 financial statements (the "Restated Q2-2025 FS"), were refiled on SEDAR+ today to correct a software error that caused the total revenue reported in the segment reporting note (Note 24) to differ from the total revenue presented on the consolidated statement of comprehensive profit and loss.

Shareholders and users of Tenet's financial statements are therefore urged to disregard the Restated Q2-2025 FS originally filed on June 24, 2026 until such a time that they could be removed from SEDAR+ and refer instead to the version of the Restated Q2-2025 FS filed today on June 26, 2026.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303141

Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.