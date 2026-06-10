Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (OTCQB: LFGMF) (FSE: 8R20) ("Universal Digital" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") in reliance on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933").

Under the SAR framework, the Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. Accordingly, the Company does not intend to file interim financial statements and related MD&A for the three months ended April 30, 2026 (Q1) and the nine months ending October 31, 2026 (Q3).

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and related MD&A within 120 days of January 31 and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A within 60 days of July 31.

The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and applicable securities laws.

This news release is being issued pursuant to CBO 51-933.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to the Company's adoption of semi-annual financial reporting, its continued eligibility under CBO 51-933, and the anticipated timing and nature of its future financial reporting. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the Company's continued compliance with applicable securities laws and regulatory requirements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the Company may no longer meet the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933, that regulatory requirements may change, or that the Company may cease relying on SAR in the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300727

Source: Universal Digital Inc.