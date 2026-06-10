Qcells, a South Korean solar manufacturer with facilities in the U.S. and Malaysia, is now manufacturing solar cells, a critical step whereby the company is now manufacturing the major components of a solar module all under one roof. The solar manufacturer said it expects to be at full production in its Cartersville facility by Q3 2026, producing an estimated 3.3 GW each of ingots, wafers, cells, and 3.5 GW of modules a year. Qcells also has a manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia, which tripled its module capacity to 5.1 GW in late 2023. At full capacity, the two facilities can produce 8.6 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...