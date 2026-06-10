Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu MHP Hotel AG
Successful placement increase free float; Equity story unfolding
Yesterday, 2.72m already existing MHP Hotel shares were successfully placed (oversubscribed), equivalent to approximately 5.9% of the share capital. With this, the free float further increases to roughly 25% (vs 16% roughly one year ago), representing a deliberate effort to increase the company's liquidity during the mid- to long-term.
The shares were placed with a number of existing and new investors, underpinning the attractiveness of the equity story. Following the transaction, the four founders together retain more than 75% of the share capital, representing a strong anchor commitment and an unambiguous signal of long-term conviction in the business.
During the past twelve months, the equity story has increasingly gained traction. Here are the key takeaways:
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: mhp-hotel-ag-2026-06-10-update-en-33058
Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research
Kontakt für Rückfragen:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
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2342812 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
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