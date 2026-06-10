This compact companion provides the freedom to be productive from any location

Innovative Form Factor : A unique folding mechanism transforms this pocket-sized companion into a comfortable mouse, reducing muscle strain by 22% compared to a laptop trackpad.

: A unique folding mechanism transforms this pocket-sized companion into a comfortable mouse, reducing muscle strain by 22% compared to a laptop trackpad. Adaptive Touch Scrolling Customization : Adaptive Scrolling and two customizable buttons provide precision, speed, and personalization.

: Adaptive Scrolling and two customizable buttons provide precision, speed, and personalization. Ultimate Flexibility : Connects with up to three devices via Bluetooth and works across Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Android, iPadOS and Linux.

: Connects with up to three devices via Bluetooth and works across Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Android, iPadOS and Linux. Ideal for On the Go: While 72% of professionals own a mouse, only 26% use one in public, a gap Mobi Fold bridges by offering a portable solution.

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today solved a major pain point for traveling professionals with the introduction of Mobi Fold and Mobi Fold for Business. As Logitech's first foldable mouse, Mobi Fold is engineered to allow users to reclaim their full productivity potential with comfort, whether they are in an airport lounge, a bustling cafe, or a hotel lobby.

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Logitech launches Mobi Fold, its first ultra-portable foldable mouse designed for life on the go, providing users the freedom to be productive from any location.

For the modern professional, work is no longer anchored to a desk, it happens in the "in-between" spaces. However, Logitech research reveals a frustrating reality: while 72% of professionals own a mouse, only 26% actually use one when working in public places. The primary barriers aren't a lack of desire for precision and comfort, but rather the "bulk and friction" of traditional tools that don't fit into a pocket or are too heavy for a bag. This "On-the-Go Productivity Gap" forces millions to rely on restrictive laptop trackpads, slowing down workflows and increasing frustration.

"For a long time, people have left their mice behind simply because they were a hassle to carry around, not because they didn't want to use one," said Joseph Mingori, VP and General Manager at Logitech. "With Mobi Fold, we have engineered a frictionless transition between the dedicated desk and working on the move. By delivering a comfortable, productive experience that collapses to nearly half its size-and reduces muscle strain by 22% compared to a laptop trackpad-we ensure a professional setup is a constant, not a compromise."

The experience of using Mobi Fold is designed to be entirely frictionless. The ritual of starting work is now as simple as a single motion: a unique folding mechanism seamlessly transforms this pocket-sized companion into a comfortable mouse, automatically powering on when opened and turning off when folded to preserve battery life. Whether you are navigating massive spreadsheets with line-by-line precision or gliding through long documents hyper-fast, the Adaptive Touch Scrolling provides the desired accuracy. For power users, the two customizable buttons on the touch panel can be personalized via the Logi Options+ App to trigger shortcuts like switching applications or taking screenshots instantly.

To ensure productivity never stops, Mobi Fold is built for ultimate versatility. It connects with up to three devices via Bluetooth (or the included Logi Bolt receiver with Mobi Fold for Business), allowing for seamless switching across Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Android, iPadOS, and Linux. To ensure focus in shared environments, the device features quiet-clicks, turning any cafe or quiet library into a private office. It is built for the rigors of the road, drop-tested, wrapped in a dust-resistant silicone sleeve, and with an internal hinge tested to withstand 15 years of daily use.

Personal Style in Every Setting

Designed to complement modern aesthetics, Mobi Fold ensures that professional setups never compromise on personal style. Available in three distinct colorways globally, users can express their personality with an intuitive design in classic Graphite, a Lilac that adds a pop of color to creative workspaces, or a clean and minimalist Off-White look that fits with any environment.

Key Benefits at a Glance:

Ready in a heartbeat: Automatic power-on when unfolded and power-off when closed.

Automatic power-on when unfolded and power-off when closed. Built to last: A drop-tested, dust-resistant exterior and a 15-year rated hinge built for the road.

A drop-tested, dust-resistant exterior and a 15-year rated hinge built for the road. Power for the long haul : A 1-minute charge provides 22 hours of use, and up to 30 days of use with a full charge, ensuring you are always ready for the day.

: A 1-minute charge provides 22 hours of use, and up to 30 days of use with a full charge, ensuring you are always ready for the day. Total focus: Quiet-clicks allow for high productivity without distracting those around you.

Quiet-clicks allow for high productivity without distracting those around you. Close with confidence: The on-device AI model helps prevent unintentional clicks when folding.

The on-device AI model helps prevent unintentional clicks when folding. Fast Pair for Google users: The first Logitech input device to be Fast Pair Certified, enabling instant connection with compatible devices.

Designed for Sustainability

Mobi Fold is designed with thoughtful choices to reduce environmental impact. Made with certified post-consumer recycled plastic (up to 36% in Graphite models) and with magnets that contain 100% post-consumer recycled rare earth metal, as well as FSC-certified paper packaging, Logitech is helping to conserve finite resources and preserve them for future generations.

Mobi Fold for Business

Optimized for professional environments, Mobi Fold is compatible with multiple operating systems and includes a two-year limited hardware warranty, a Logi Bolt USB-C receiver for reliable and secure wireless connections, and Sync support for streamlined IT monitoring.

Pricing and availability

Mobi Fold will be available globally in Graphite, and Lilac and Off White in select markets for $79.99 USD/$119.99 CAD/€79.99/£69.99. For more details, please visit www.logitech.com or check with your local or online retailer. Mobi Fold for Business is available at $89.99 USD/$129.99 CAD/€84.99/£74.99 through authorized Logitech B2B channels.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

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Contacts:

Wendy Spander, Logitech

Global Communications

wspander@logitech.com