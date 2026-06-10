Haptic Feedback: Navigate presentations with confidence by receiving tactile feedback when highlighting slide details or when following the guided breathing exercise.

Navigate presentations with confidence by receiving tactile feedback when highlighting slide details or when following the guided breathing exercise. Advanced Digital Highlight Effects: Captivate audiences with Spotlight, Magnify, Squarelight and Annotate as well as a Digital Pointer and Class 1 laser, ensuring key points land with impact in hybrid and in-person settings.

Captivate audiences with Spotlight, Magnify, Squarelight and Annotate as well as a Digital Pointer and Class 1 laser, ensuring key points land with impact in hybrid and in-person settings. Customizable Actions: Logi Options+ App enables personalization and assigned shortcuts like start, pause, and mute to the Action Button.

Logi Options+ App enables personalization and assigned shortcuts like start, pause, and mute to the Action Button. Natural Control: Premium design with a secure grip and an intuitive force-sensitive interface.

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced Spotlight 2, a premium advanced presenter designed to keep audiences fully engaged. Raising expectations in the presenters category, the device moves beyond simple control to deliver a first-of-its-kind guided breathing experience alongside an intuitive, force-sensitive highlighting button with subtle haptic feedback.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610775063/en/

Logitech launches the Spotlight 2 Advanced Presenter with built-in haptics and digital highlighting, enabling speakers to captivate audiences and deliver high-impact presentations with confidence.

Engineered to build confidence before a speaker even steps on stage, Spotlight 2 ensures the thumb finds its home instantly without a glance, allowing the presenter to highlight the slide details easily and naturally while staying focused on the audience. To prepare for presenting, soft haptic pulses can help regulate breathing and offer a grounding sense of calm.

"Whether a speaker presents daily or is taking the stage for the first time, nerves are natural," said Joseph Mingori, VP and General Manager at Logitech. "Spotlight 2 is designed to be the steadying anchor in these stressful moments. By combining grounding haptic features that reassure the speaker with enhanced digital capabilities that engage the audience, we are providing technology that lets each presenter take their performance to the next level."

Digital Highlighting Effects and Customization

Going beyond the limitations of traditional lasers, Spotlight 2 offers advanced highlighting effects including Spotlight, Squarelight, Magnify, and Annotation, in addition to a Digital Pointer and Class 1 laser, ensuring key points land with impact in both in-person and hybrid settings. Easy to use, intuitive and customizable to your own presentation style via the Logi Options+ App, users can configure the Action Button to trigger shortcuts like start, blank screen, or mute with a single press, transforming Spotlight 2 from a simple clicker into a personalized control center.

Designed for Sustainability

Spotlight 2 is designed with thoughtful choices to reduce environmental impact, carefully selecting materials like aluminum made with renewable energy and certified post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR). The presenter plastic parts include 43% recycled plastic for Graphite, Sand, Light Lilac and Black models to give a second life to end-of-life plastics from old consumer electronics, as well as FSCTM-certified paper packaging. The result is a product that is beautiful with a lower carbon impact.

Additional tech specs:

Two ways to connect: Easy pairing via Bluetooth or the included Logi Bolt USB-C receiver.

Easy pairing via Bluetooth or the included Logi Bolt USB-C receiver. Quick charge: Get 3 months of use on a full charge or 3 hours of presentation time from a 1-minute charge.

Get 3 months of use on a full charge or 3 hours of presentation time from a 1-minute charge. Cross-platform compatibility: Works seamlessly across PowerPoint, Google Slides, Keynote on macOS and Windows.

Works seamlessly across PowerPoint, Google Slides, Keynote on macOS and Windows. Long wireless Range A range of up to 30m (100 feet) provides the confidence to move, engage, and present without being tied to a laptop.

A range of up to 30m (100 feet) provides the confidence to move, engage, and present without being tied to a laptop. Secure grip An improved grip design allows for a confident hold, ensuring the presenter remains focused on the performance without the distraction of the device slipping from the hand.

Pricing and availability

Spotlight 2 will be available in Graphite and Sand globally, and Light Lilac and Black in select markets for $129.99 USD/$179.99 CAD/€129.99/£109.99. For more details, please visit www.logitech.com or check with your local or online retailer.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610775063/en/

Contacts:

Wendy Spander, Logitech

Global Communications

wspander@logitech.com