

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.6473 against the euro and nearly a 3-week low of 0.9777 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6422 and 0.9801, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to 0.7009 and 1.2061 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.7024 and 1.2093, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 112.40 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 112.66.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.68 against the euro, 0.96 against the loonie, 0.69 against the greenback, 1.96 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the yen.



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