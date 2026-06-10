Chinese-Canadian PV module manufacturer Canadian Solar has unveiled SolBank 4.0, a new utility-scale battery energy storage system, at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai. The company presented the product as a high-density, long-duration storage platform designed for large-scale energy storage projects and backup power applications for AI data centers. It was launched alongside Canadian Solar's self-developed string grid-forming PCS solution and its third-generation TOPCon module. SolBank 4.0 is a 20-foot standardized liquid-cooled container with 6.25 MWh of DC capacity. Canadian Solar said the new system ...

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