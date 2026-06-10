Defence Holdings Plc - Defence Holdings Announces Partnership with Oracle for Accelerator Programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

10 June 2026

Defence Holdings PLC

("Defence" or "the Company")

Defence Holdings Announces Partnership with Oracle for Accelerator Programme

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT), the UK's software-led defence technology group, today announced a partnership with Oracle to support Defence Holdings' accelerator programme for early-stage defence and national security technology companies. Under the partnership, Oracle will serve as the programme's hyperscale cloud partner,



Highlights

· Defence Holdings has partnered with Oracle to support the Defence Holdings' Accelerator Programme.

· Oracle will serve as the programme's hyperscale cloud partner.

· Oracle Defense Ecosystem members to benefit from accelerated pathways into the accelerator programme

· Partnership intended to support emerging defence and dual-use technology companies across hyperscale cloud infrastructure, collaboration and customer access

· The programme will focus on focused on agentic AI, cognitive warfare, critical infrastructure protection, and autonomous systems

The partnership is intended to expand the support available to companies operating within the Oracle Defense Ecosystem whilst helping connect emerging defence and dual-use technology businesses with operational, commercial and infrastructure pathways designed to accelerate deployment readiness and customer engagement.



Under the partnership, Oracle will support the accelerator ecosystem through hyperscale cloud infrastructure guidance, opportunities for collaboration with complementary defence innovators and access to defence customers and industry partners.

The Defence Holdings accelerator programme has been designed to support early-stage companies operating across strategically relevant defence and national security technology sectors through a tailored and commercially focused approach centred on operational delivery, strategic partnerships and long-term growth.

The programme is focused on technologies across four strategic domains:

· Agentic AI for defence operations

· Cognitive warfare and information operations

· Critical national infrastructure protection

· Autonomous systems and defence autonomy capability

Members of the Oracle Defense Ecosystem will benefit from accelerated pathways into the accelerator programme, supporting the identification and onboarding of strategically relevant defence and dual-use technology companies.

The Company expects the initial intake of the accelerator programme to focus significantly on companies operating within the Oracle Defense Ecosystem.

The Board believes the partnership further strengthens the programme's operational infrastructure and supports the Company's broader objective of creating an integrated ecosystem capable of accelerating the deployment of emerging sovereign capability within defence environments.

Andrew Roughan, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Holdings,commented:

"The partnership with Oracle expands the infrastructure and support available through the accelerator.

One of the core objectives behind the model is to reduce the structural barriers that prevent relevant early-stage companies from successfully transitioning into Defence environments. Access to hyperscale cloud infrastructure, established ecosystems and industry connectivity forms an important part of that process.

This collaboration supports our ambition to build a differentiated platform for emerging sovereign defence capability."

About Defence Holdings PLC (ALRT)

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is the UK's first listed software-led defence company. Its five-year strategic plan focuses on delivering sovereign digital capabilities across national security, resilience, and defence readiness.

Website: www.defencetechnologies.com

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