Air Canada's Glowing Hearted Era Begins as First Airbus A321XLR Commercial Flight Takes Off

New Air Canada aircraft to feature Glowing Hearted cabin, including lie-flat seats, a first for a Canadian airline on a single-aisle aircraft

A321XLR is scheduled to make its inaugural international flight on June 15 from Montréal to Toulouse





MONTRÉAL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today marked the entry into scheduled service of its first Airbus A321XLR. The 182 passengers onboard AC413 from Montréal to Toronto experienced the start of a whole new chapter in how - and where - Air Canada customers can fly.





"Air Canada is building one of the most capable fleets in the industry. The entry into service of the first Airbus A321XLR marks a transformative moment for Air Canada and the beginning of an exciting new era for our customers, industry partners, and colleagues," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and President of Cargo at Air Canada. "Today, we celebrate an aircraft that will unlock new destinations, improve service on existing markets, and enhance the onboard experience. For our premium customers, the A321XLR will offer the only lie-flat seats on a single-aisle aircraft for a Canadian carrier as it crosses the Atlantic and connects destinations across North America."

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to mark the official launch of the A321XLR departing from YUL Montréal-Trudeau today. This next-generation aircraft is a core part of the development and expansion of Air Canada and YUL," said Yves Beauchamp, ADM's President and CEO. "This modern and versatile aircraft will open up new markets and strengthen Montréal's international connectivity, in addition to bringing greater flexibility to existing routes."

"We are thrilled to celebrate this historic milestone alongside our long-standing partner Air Canada. As the first airline in Canada to operate the A321XLR, Air Canada is showcasing true leadership in fleet modernization," said Colin, Bole, Senior Vice President Customers, North America, Airbus. "This aircraft is the perfect tool to support their network growth, seamlessly bridging the gap between short-haul and long-haul operations while delivering a 30% reduction in fuel burn per seat and the ability to operate with up to 50% neat Sustainable Aviation Fuel. We are proud to see our next-generation technology support Air Canada's ambitions and operate on both new and already-existing non-stop transatlantic markets like Montréal to Toulouse in a more sustainable way."

Air Canada's new Glowing Hearted cabin standard is making its debut on the A321XLR, offering calm, comfort and connectivity to customers. It features personal device power at every seat, fast, free Wi-Fi for Aeroplan Members sponsored by Bell, next-generation in-flight entertainment screens that are larger and offer Bluetooth connectivity, and thoughtfully curated cabin finishes inspired by the Canadian landscape and aligned to the airline's brand and commitment to enduring quality.

To the 14 lie-flat seats in Air Canada Signature Class, the A321XLR has 168 Economy class seats, with every seat featuring seatback in-flight entertainment with 4K OLED IFE screens (13-inch in Economy, 19-inch in Signature Class) with Bluetooth audio.

The aircraft will operate several domestic flights prior to its first trans-Atlantic flight between Montréal and Toulouse on June 15.

Air Canada plans to integrate the A321XLR into its schedule progressively to support growth across its network. The aircraft's performance and range characteristics are well suited to adjust for seasonal demand patterns and evolving market opportunities.

The arrival of the A321XLR is an important milestone and the latest step in Air Canada's multi-year fleet modernization program, which is focused on customer experience, operational resilience and fuel efficiency improvements versus older-generation aircraft. It reflects the airline's commitment to prudent growth, continuous product investment, and disciplined execution of Air Canada's business plan. In addition to 30 A321XLRs (15 will be leased, 15 are being acquired directly from Airbus S.A.S) that are expected to enter the fleet over the coming years, Air Canada has announced orders for 14 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners as well as eight A350-1000s. It also continues to take deliveries of the Canadian-built Airbus A220, with 21 aircraft remaining on its firm order of 65. Five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have already been delivered in 2026.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

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