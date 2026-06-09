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WKN: A2ACSM | ISIN: US4435106079 | Ticker-Symbol: HUEC
Tradegate
10.06.26 | 09:31
415,80 Euro
-1,33 % -5,60
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HUBBELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUBBELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
402,50415,8012:15
413,20421,5011:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 22:18 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hubbell Inc.: Hubbell Incorporated Completes Acquisition of NSI Industries

Shelton, CT, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) ("Hubbell") today announced that it has completed its acquisition of NSI Industries, a leading provider of electrical fittings, connectors, components and wire management products. Hubbell financed the acquisition and related transactions with net proceeds from borrowings under a new unsecured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $900 million, the issuance of $1.9 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes and issuances of commercial paper.

NSI Industries is a leading manufacturer and supplier of over 15,000 branded electrical products that are sold to over 2,000 distributors in North America. NSI Industries includes well-respected brands such as Bridgeport fittings, Polaris connectors and Tork timers. NSI Industries is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2025 revenues of $5.8 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:

Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4000

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.