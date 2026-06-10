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WKN: 851995 | ISIN: US7134481081 | Ticker-Symbol: PEP
Tradegate
10.06.26 | 12:04
124,46 Euro
+0,61 % +0,76
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Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEPSICO INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PEPSICO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,90124,4612:05
123,82124,4612:04
PR Newswire
10.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
195 Leser
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PEPSI GLOBAL LAUNCHES PEPSI 'HOUSE OF TREATS' A NEW AWAY FROM HOME EXPERIENTIAL BEVERAGE PLATFORM

DUBLIN, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi Global has launched Pepsi "House of Treats", a new crafted beverages platform designed to deliver experience-first drinks across key Away From Home channels this year. Tapping into consumer demand for beverage customisation, flavour exploration and "treatanomics", the platform offers multisensorial beverages exclusively through select PepsiCo entertainment and hospitality partners.

Bringing these experiences to cinemas, stadiums, restaurants and live events, Pepsi "House of Treats" is designed for effortless customisation at scale and built for rapid speed of service and seamless integration into existing operations. As a core pillar of PepsiCo's Meaningful Food and Drink Experience strategy, it allows high-volume venues such as sports stadiums, restaurant chains and theatre networks to serve visually striking drinks without compromising taste or operational efficiency, while enhancing how fans engage with live entertainment, from sports to music, and reflecting a broader cultural shift toward experience-first consumption.

The platform launched its first experience earlier this month in the United Kingdom at a Pepsi MAX SXSW London activity. Additional markets scheduled to go live later this year include Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic, alongside expansion across additional UK venues and PepsiCo pourer properties.

"The role of beverages is evolving from functional refreshment into a much more experiential and culturally-relevant occasion," said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer of International Beverages, PepsiCo. "Consumers are increasingly seeking personalised, elevated experiences that feel memorable and worth sharing. Pepsi 'House of Treats" is designed to meet that shift. Bringing together flavour, customisation and our broader portfolio in a single scalable platform for Away From Home environments, it gives our partners a simple way to unlock premium growth and operational efficiency while delivering standout experiences that drive stronger engagement and repeat demand."

Pepsi "House of Treats" will begin rolling out from June 2026, debuting a diverse menu of crafted drinks spanning distinct flavour profiles, from indulgent and refreshing to sensorial and innovative, including unexpected serves such as a hint of spice.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pepsi-global-launches-pepsi-house-of-treats-a-new-away-from-home-experiential-beverage-platform-302795781.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.