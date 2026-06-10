

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks slipped into negative territory on Wednesday amid escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S. following the former attacking U.S. bases in Jordan and Bahrain, retaliating to the U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic.



The US said it carried out a series of strikes on Iranian military and surveillance sites in response to the downing of an American helicopter in the Gulf.



Investors also looked ahead to the U.S. inflation data due later in the day, and the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement on Thursday.



The benchmark DAX was down 85.55 points or 0.35% at 24,332.52 nearly half an hour before noon.



SAP dropped more than 4%. Siemens Energy shed about 2.5%, and Siemens drifted down 1.7%. Merck, Beiersdorf, MTU Aero Engines, RWE and Scout24 eased by 1%-1.3%.



E.ON, Bayer, Porsche Automobil Holding, Deutsche Boerse, Deutsche Bank, Rheinmetall and Heidelberg Materials lost 0.5%-0.9%.



Qiagen climbed 1.6%. Fresenius moved up 1.3%, while Adidas and Deutsche Telekom gained 1.1% and 1%, respectively.



Fresenius Medical Care, Infineon Technologies, Henkel, Hannover RE, Vonovia and Allianz posted modest gains.



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