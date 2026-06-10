

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation moderated as estimated initially in May from a 6-month high in the previous month, the latest data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in April. That was in line with the flash data published on June 4.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages declined at a faster pace of 1.9 percent annually in May versus 1.3 percent in April, and clothing and footwear prices continued to fall by 2.5 percent.



On the other hand, inflation based on transportation accelerated to 9.4 percent from 8.7 percent amid a 26.3 percent surge in prices for fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment. The annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated somewhat to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in May, as estimated.



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