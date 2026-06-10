Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") today announced that a court hearing in Vancouver, Canada is scheduled on June 29th, 2026, at 10AM (PST) to approve the Caribou Complex transaction.

Next Steps After Court Hearing



The Company, as buyer, and FTI Consulting Canada Inc. the court appointed Receiver of Trevali Mining New Brunswick Ltd., and the New Brunswick Government ("GNB") continue to advance key transfer approvals and regulatory matters of the Caribou Complex transaction ahead of the June 29th, 2026, court date. This will reduce official title transfer timeline and the transition schedule of site handover activities from GNB to Canadian Copper.



It is expected that Canadian Copper and its site team will accept responsibility of the Caribou Complex in July 2026. The Company key site personnel and supporting third-party team members will be announced this month.



About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral development company with a 100% owned copper, zinc and silver portfolio of mineral resources as well as other base metal exploration assets. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 192,737,255 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the project update on the Murray Brook Project and Caribou Process Plant, the timeline of the Caribou Complex transaction, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on the Company's properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300838

Source: Canadian Copper Inc.