

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback climbed to more than a 2-month high of 0.7991 against the franc and a 1-1/2-month high of 160.44 against the yen.



The greenback recovered to 1.1528 against the euro, from an early 4-day low of 1.1578.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 0.81 against the franc, 161.00 against the yen and 1.14 against the euro.



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