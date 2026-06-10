

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Central Command has carried out a series of attacks on Iranian military and surveillance targets in retaliation to the downing of its Army helicopter in the Gulf of Oman.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it hit back with strikes on 21 targets at U.S. military bases in the Middle East, including in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, in the early hours of Wednesday.



The U.S. allies said their military intercepted the drones and missiles.



The latest round of exchange of fire was triggered by the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter by Iran on Monday.



CENTCOM said two crew members from the chopper were rescued by American forces after their helicopter went down near the coast of Oman while patrolling regional waters.



In response, U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz.



Elsewhere in the Middle East, Lebanon has suffered more than $365 million in damage to buildings across Beirut and Mount Lebanon since the latest escalation, according to a new UN-led assessment released on Tuesday, as fresh strikes in Tyre underscored the fragility of a ceasefire that has failed to stop the fighting.



According to media reports, Israeli air strikes hit the southern coastal city of Tyre, killing eight people. The Israeli military has reportedly issued new evacuation orders, including for the city's Christian quarter for the first time.



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