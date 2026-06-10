

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Renewed fears about tech valuations, the fresh escalation in hostilities in the Middle East as well as anxiety ahead of the upcoming CPI data release from the U.S. weighed on global market sentiment. Investors however maintained hopes of a U.S.-Iran peace deal, limiting losses.



Wall Street Futures have erased more than half a percent. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline. Bond yields hardened across regions. Both the crude oil benchmarks are hovering around the flatline. Gold plunged more than 2 percent. Cryptocurrencies declined heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,538.60, down 0.65% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,336.30, down 0.68% Germany's DAX at 24,265.59, down 0.62% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,184.36, down 0.42% France's CAC 40 at 8,178.92, down 0.30% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,024.25, down 0.42% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,330.00, down 1.66% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,653.30, up 0.57% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,993.23, down 0.42% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,407.96, down 0.64% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,730.82, down 4.52%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.88, down 0.03% EUR/USD at 1.1556, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3398, up 0.13% USD/JPY at 160.47, up 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.7009, down 0.31% USD/CAD at 1.3928, down 0.14%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.532%, up 0.07% Germany at 3.0627%, up 0.19% France at 3.721%, up 0.22% U.K. at 4.9190%, up 0.20% Japan at 2.686%, up 0.07%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $91.41, down 0.04%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $88.22, up 0.02%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,189.97, down 2.25%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $64.29, down 1.46%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,164.25, down 2.49% Ethereum at $1,618.59, down 3.16% BNB at $582.92, down 2.57% XRP at $1.10, down 4.45% Solana at $63.27, down 4.31%



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