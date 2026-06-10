

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. House of Representatives has passed by a narrow majority the Secure America Act, locking in a roughly $70 billion package to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol for the full remainder of the Trump administration's term.



Every Democrat in the House and Rep. Kevin Kiley, an independent who caucuses with the Republicans, voted against the bill, but it passed through the Republican-controlled lower Chamber on Tuesday by a 214-212 vote.



The Bill, dubbed the Secure America Act, was passed by the Senate last week and will require President Donald Trump to sign it.



Democrats have repeatedly voted against funding for ICE and CBP, forcing the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year after the fatal shootings of two American citizens during immigration operations in Minneapolis.



Democrats demanded immigration enforcement reforms, including requiring ICE agents to wear body cams and making it mandatory to produce judicial warrants for home entry.



House Republicans used the reconciliation process to ensure the passage of the Bill.



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