

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production decreased for the third straight month in April amid weaker performance in the manufacture of motor vehicles and basic metals, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, which was worse than the 0.8 percent decline in March.



The manufacture of coke and petroleum products plunged 11.34 percent from last year, and those of basic metals slumped by 8.1 percent. There was a 5.4 percent decline in the manufacture of transport equipment.



On a monthly basis, industrial production remained flat in April.



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