The expanded partnership adds Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden to GENESIS Pharma's existing network of thirteen Southeast European markets.

It grants rights for the commercialization of Alnylam's RNAi therapeutics for serious cardiomyopathy conditions and rare genetic diseases.

GENESIS Pharma, a leading regional biopharma company focused on the commercialization of innovative medicines in Europe, today announced the expansion of its longstanding commercial partnership with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company. The extended agreement broadens the geographical reach of the collaboration to include four Nordic markets -Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden- alongside the thirteen markets in Southeast Europe already within the scope of the partnership. GENESIS Pharma shall commercialize a portfolio of RNAi therapeutics for serious cardiomyopathy conditions and rare genetic diseases across this expanded territory.

The partnership, established in 2019 for Southeast Europe, has progressively evolved to encompass a broader portfolio and geographic footprint, covering Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, the Republic of North Macedonia, Montenegro, Malta, and Kosovo. This latest strategic expansion reinforces both companies' shared commitment to improving patient access to innovative therapies across Europe, particularly in regions where unmet medical needs remain significant.

Norton Oliveira, Senior Vice-President and Head of Partner and Emerging Markets at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stated:"We are proud of our strong and established partnership with GENESIS Pharma and are delighted to broaden this across the Nordic region. Our commitment is to deliver transformational impact for patients across the world. By working alongside GENESIS Pharma, we can continue to address the needs of even more patients and their families, enabling them to benefit from Alnylam's innovative RNAi therapeutics."

Constantinos Evripides, Managing Director of GENESIS Pharma stated: "Since 2019, we have been working closely with Alnylam to ensure patient access across Southeast Europe. The expansion in the Nordic countries marks a significant milestone in our partnership and reflects our ongoing efforts to strengthen our European footprint, building on our three-decade legacy and commitment to biotechnology. By combining Alnylam's pioneering science with our strong regional expertise in bringing innovation closer to patients, we continue to expand our reach and enhance the value we deliver across healthcare systems. We are honored by the trust Alnylam has placed in our company and our people."

About RNAi

RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene silencing that represents one of the most promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug development today.1 Its discovery has been heralded as "a major scientific breakthrough that happens once every decade or so," and was recognized with the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine.2 By harnessing the natural biological process of RNAi occurring in our cells, a new class of medicines known as RNAi therapeutics is now a reality. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic platform, function upstream of today's medicines by potently silencing messenger RNA (mRNA) the genetic precursors that encode for disease-causing or disease pathway proteins, thus preventing them from being made.1 This is a revolutionary approach with the potential to transform the care of patients with genetic and other diseases.

About GENESIS Pharma

GENESIS Pharma is a European biopharma company focused on the commercialization of innovative biopharmaceutical products targeting severe and rare diseases, currently covering 24 countries in Europe. Established in 1997, GENESIS Pharma was among the first pharmaceutical companies in the region to specialize in the marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products. GENESIS Pharma maintains a strong portfolio in therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need through long standing strategic alliances with some of the leading global biopharma companies. For more information, please visit www.genesispharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

REFERENCES

1 Elbashir SM, Harborth J, Lendeckel W, et al. Nature. 2001;411(6836):494-498.

2 Zamore P. Cell. 2006;127(5):1083-1086.

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For more information, please contact:

Natalia Karahaliou, Communications Manager

nkarahaliou@genesispharma.com

+30 210 87 71 605