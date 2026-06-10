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WKN: A14R8E | ISIN: DK0060634707 | Ticker-Symbol: 0R1
Tradegate
10.06.26 | 14:13
56,10 Euro
+0,09 % +0,05
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,5055,6515:11
55,5555,6015:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2026 12:18 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Royal UNIBREW A/S: Share capital reduction

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 32/2026 - June 10, 2026

At Royal Unibrew A/S' Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2026, a resolution was adopted, following a proposal by the Board of Directors, to reduce the Company's share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 1,800,000, from nominally DKK 100,400,000 to DKK 98,600,000 by cancelling 900,000 treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each.

The capital reduction has been completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority today. After the reduction, the Company's share capital is nominally DKK 98,600,000 divided into shares of DKK 2 each. After the capital reduction, the Company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 1,236,387 shares (of nominally DKK 2), corresponding to 2.5% (rounded) of the Company's total share capital.

The revised Articles of Association can be found on the Company's website www.royalunibrew.com under Investor, Corporate Governance.

Following the above and with reference section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the total nominal share capital of Royal Unibrew A/S (as at June 9, 2026) amounts to DKK 98,600,000 divided into 49,300,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each. The total number of voting rights (as at June 9, 2026) is 49,300,000.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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