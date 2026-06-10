

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has added bemotrizinol to the list of permitted sunscreen active ingredients, marking a significant milestone in the agency's efforts to advance sunscreen innovation. Bemotrizinol is the first new active ingredient added to the over-the-counter sunscreen monograph since the late 1990s.



FDA finalized this action within seven months of issuing the proposed order. The new ingredient has been marketed as a sunscreen ingredient in Europe and many countries around the world for years.



Bemotrizinol provides protection against both ultraviolet A and B rays and has low levels of absorption through the skin into the body. FDA said it considers bemotrizinol to be generally recognized as safe and effective for use in sunscreens by adults and children 6 months of age and older.



Bemotrizinol is the first new active ingredient added to an OTC monograph under the streamlined process established by the CARES Act.



'As promised in the Trump Administration's MAHA Strategy Report, HHS is advancing innovation by bringing a new sunscreen ingredient to the U.S. market for the first time in 20 years,' said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. 'Bemotrizinol has been used safely in Europe for decades, and FDA's action will increase competition and consumer confidence in sunscreen products.'



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