

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has added Air Express Algeria to its EU Air Safety List, and banned the airliner from operating in the European Union skies.



The European Commission said this decision is based on serious safety concerns identified during assessments conducted by EU aviation safety experts, which revealed shortcomings in the airlines' compliance with international safety standards.



At the same time, all air carriers certified in Kyrgyzstan have now been removed from the List, in recognition of the country's progress in strengthening its aviation safety oversight over the past 20 years.



The EU Air Safety List informs passengers of airlines that are subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union because they do not meet international safety standards.



Founded in 2002, Air Express Algeria mainly serves Algeria's oil and gas industry sector. The company operates in the fields of personnel transportation, medical evacuation, VIP flights and light cargo transportation.



The update of the EU Air Safety List coincides with the publication of a new Eurobarometer survey showing strong passenger trust in the List.



The survey finds that seven in ten Europeans consider the EU Air Safety List an effective tool in protecting passengers from unsafe airlines. A large majority trust the EU to update the List based on safety criteria, without political or economic influence.



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