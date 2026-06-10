In the Green - Premarket Gainers

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) - up 514% at $5.06 Tianci International, Inc. (CIIT) - up 230% at $3.96 Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (MSW) - up 94% at $2.57 HWH International Inc. (HWH) - up 48% at $1.80 Xos, Inc. (XOS) - up 18% at $4.23 Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (HCAI) - up 15% at $8.04 Everbright Digital Holding Limited (EDHL) - up 10% at $3.41 Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) - up 11% at $10.59 Exyn Technologies, Inc. (EXYN) - up 6% at $5.82 Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) - up 6% at $5.38

In the Red - Premarket Losers

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (CDTG) - down 27% at $2.53 Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH) - down 22% at $66.00 SUNation Energy Inc. (SUNE) - down 14% at $3.04 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - down 12% at $35.72 BitVentures Limited (BVC) - down 11% at $10.47 Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (FOXX) - down 11% at $4.19 GridAI Technologies Corp. (GRDX) - down 10% at $5.68 Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) - down 9% at $60.95 J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) - down 8% at $11.98 SKK Holdings Limited (SKK) - down 8% at $4.81

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX